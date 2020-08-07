1 of 6
An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway at its destination Karipur Airport, Kozhikod, on Friday, and broke into two. The crash landing of the 190 passenger flight saw at least 17 deaths and many in critical condition. Bollywood stars, from Farhan Akhtar to Disha Patani (pictured) took to social media to condole the families of the victims. This is what they said.
Direct, producer and actor Farhan Akhtar condoled the famalies over Twitter. He wrote: "Thoughts with the passengers, the @airindiain crew and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. #KozhikodeAirCrash"
‘The Lunchbox’.actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith come on top in this dark age."
Randeep Hooda, star of ‘Extraction,’ wrote: “"Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai.. Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
Disha Patani, whose credits include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, expressed her shock on Twitter. She posted: "Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
Industry veteran Raveena Tandon said simply: “Such terrible,terrible news .Prayers and condolences to the bereaved families. #AirIndiaExpress #AirIndiaplanecrash"
