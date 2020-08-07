1 of 8
Every year, India celebrates National Handloom Day on August 7 to mark the Swadeshi, or ‘Make in India’, movement launched in 1905 in Calcutta, India. This day was to protest the partition of Bengal by the British Government. It is also a day that celebrates the masterful work of artisans in the country, and this year celebrities are going all-out to encourage their fans to discover their work. Actresses from Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan sported handloom saris to mark the occasion and had special messages to share.
Image Credit: Instagram
2 of 8
‘Neerja’ actress Sonam Kapoor, for instance, drew attention to the exquisite craftsmanship. She posted a photo of herself in a rust red sari and captioned it thus: “Celebrating National Handloom Day by taking a look at how diverse and vibrant Indian craftsmanship truly is. In trying times like these, let’s lend our support to the artisans in India’s Textile Industry who are constantly weaving magic and sustaining India’s rich cultural heritage! “
Image Credit: Instagram
3 of 8
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose credits include ‘Thappad’ and ‘Badla’ said: “Nothing makes me feel more beautiful than to be in a saree.”
Image Credit: Instagram
4 of 8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently self-isolating alongside husband Nick, put up a throwback image on her Insta-story module. She wrote below the green-hued image: “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.”
Image Credit: Instagram
5 of 8
"Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let’s celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree 💖," wrote Dia Mirza.
Image Credit: Instagram
6 of 8
‘Shakuntala Devi’ star Vidya Balan went a step further in paying tribute to her outfit-makers. She explained what went into its making: “[This is a] mustard colour Kanjivaram Saree with small pink checks all over and a fancy butta contrast border in pink and pure zari pallu with an intricate traditional design,” she wrote.
Image Credit: Instagram
7 of 8
“Let's promote handloom, handmade, artisanal, and everything our nation should be proud of. When you choose handloom you choose weavers who are struggling for their survival, you choose to be #vocalforlocal, you choose mother earth, and love for every single being on this planet,” was the message actress Kangana Ranaut had.
Image Credit: Instagram
8 of 8
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Indian actress, businesswoman and a former model, turned purple for the occasion. She said: “Indian handlooms sarees are such a treasure to own! The artistry involved, their uniqueness, and the efforts invested make each piece so incredibly special. Our culture & heritage are so richly woven into them that owning & wearing one makes you feel extremely special. Sharing a glimpse of one of my all-time favourite sarees with you. It looks & feels so regal & elegant, but is light as a feather & so easy to handle. On National Handloom Day today, I salute all the weavers who make hand woven garments look so effortless. I am #VocalForHandmade, are you? ❤️”
Image Credit: Instagram