KK said in a video that worried about his son's health, he had spoken to cops in February

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK, claimed that he had informed Bandra Police in February this year that the actor's life was in danger, Mumbai Police said that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date.

"Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date," according to a release by Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations.

However, Mumbai Police said that OP Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased actor had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter.

"However, one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," read the release.

According to Mumbai Police, a case under 174 CrPC was registered on June 14 regarding Rajput's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station.

Earlier in the day, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had said in a video statement that he alerted Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger.

“On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

In an earlier TV interview, Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh said that the authorities were informed that the actor was being controlled by outside forces.

“What has been most distressful for the family is that what was Mumbai Police doing all this while? The family has been saying as early as 24 February 2020, when Sushant was still alive that he was surrounded by people whom they don’t trust and there could be some danger to him,” Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“And then when he died, the family says that please look into the people who were controlling him. No investigation against Rhea was started, she was given a clean chit,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has responded saying these issues weren’t raised by the family when their statements were taken on June 16.

“At that moment, they didn’t raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rumours of party

Singh also addressed rumours and said there was no party at Rajput’s home on June 13, the day before he was found dead on June 14.

“We have the CCTV footage of June 13 and June 14, there was no party there on June 13,” Singh said.

“The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the financial transactions details of Sushant’s bank accounts,” Singh said.

Disha Salian and Varun Sharma. Image Credit: Instagram

To a query from the media, Singh said that Rajput was “emotionally upset” after the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, and was even seeing five to six doctors.

“When he saw his name being linked with Disha Salian’s death on social media, he was emotionally disturbed. He had met her only once and he had even asked his advocate who she was,” Singh said.

Just 'acquaintances'

Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani also claimed that the actor was greatly affected by his name being associated with Salian’s suicide.

In an interview with TV channel Zoom, Pithani claimed that Rajput was merely acquainted with Salian.

“She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time … His sister was there to take care of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea [Chakraborty] left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him,” Pithani said in the interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Bank accounts checked

Police Commissioner Singh commented on Rajput’s bank accounts, saying that the investigations have shown Rs45 million (Dh2.1 million) in the form of deposits, but there is nothing about alleged money transfers to his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s accounts.

“We have recorded the statements of 56 persons so far, including Sushant’s family members, doctors, friends, his current and former chartered accountants, the back transactions, checked the bank statements and bank ledgers. Further investigations are on,” Singh said.

His response pertained to the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father with Patna Police claiming Chakraborty and her family had transferred money out of his son’s accounts.

Rhea ‘not missing’

Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is not absconding, her lawyer has clarified after several reports claimed that she has gone missing over the past few days.

“The contention of Bihar Police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Her statement has been recorded by Mumbai police. She’s cooperated with police as and when called,” shared the actress’ advocate Satish Maneshinde.

“Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no Jurisdiction to investigate the case. She has filed proceedings in the SC. She has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is Sub Judice,” Maneshinde added.

There were several reports claiming that Chakraborty left her building in the middle of the night along with her family a few days back.

In defence of Rhea

Hansal Mehta. Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has slammed the fact that actress Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to what he terms are media witch-hunts, ever since an FIR was lodged against her by Rajput’s father KK Singh.

“God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself,” Mehta tweeted.

Continuing in the same tweet, he named a news anchor, and wondered whether the news anchor and “all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable” if Chakraborty harmed herself.

Rhea Chakravarty at Bandra police station on June 18, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

“Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven’s sake,” he concluded.

Before locking his Twitter account, Mehta wrote: “Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?”