Mumbai: After a successful theatrical run, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is now set to be released on OTT platforms. Interestingly, the film will be available on both Netflix and Prime Video.

'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the film will be available to watch on Netflix in Hindi.

The makers have set August 22 as the OTT release date for the film.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani star in the film.

Speaking about the OTT release, director Nag Ashwin shared, "Bringing Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) to Netflix allows us to share this story with a global audience. It's a film that delves deep into themes of hope, destiny, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. We're excited for viewers to experience this epic journey."

Prabhas added, "Kalki 2898 AD is a film that pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I'm thrilled for audiences around the world to experience its unique vision on Netflix."

He further said, "Working on Kalki 2898 AD with a visionary director like Nag and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that Kalki 2898 AD received in theaters, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."