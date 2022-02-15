Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande chose Dubai to mark one of her life’s most important chapters. Her pre-wedding shoot with her groom Vicky Jain was shot extensively around Dubai, showcasing what this city has to offer.
Pictures of the loved-up couple aboard a yacht, gazing lovingly at each other, followed by another of the duo enjoying a sunset surrounded by sand dunes are doing the rounds.
“I am absolutely, definitely, positively, unquestionably, beyond any doubt, in love with you. Celebrating love together and forever, Vicky Jain.” wrote Lokhande as she shared a string of dreamy images with her better half.
In some of the pictures, the skyline of Dubai, peppered with skyscrapers, is also evident.
Lokhande and Jain chose white outfits for their wedding album shoot, perhaps a nod to their love and its purity.
The video and the photos play out like a fantasy-ridden love story where two people are celebrating their love for each other in a luxurious manner.
Prior to revealing their Dubai pre-wedding album pictures and video, the actress also shared a video of the two stepping into their new homes in Mumbai. Both look ecstatic to begin this new chapter in their lives.
On December 14 last year, Lokhande tied the knot with Jain during a three-day lavish wedding. She also threw a big reception in Mumbai where stars including Kangana Ranaut turned up. Ranaut and Lokhande worked together in ‘Manikarnika’.
Several other celebrities from Bollywood including TV producer mogul Ekta Kapoor, Mahesh Shetty, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dalljiet Kaur and Shraddha Arya were also a part of her special day.
The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ star was dating Jain for over two years before they decided to make things official. Although they were planning a star-studded ceremony, COVID-19 played spoiled sport as they had to rein in their scale of their parties.
Lokhande was last seen in ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’.