Newcomer Naren Kumar hits the right ‘Switchh’ for his big showbiz debut, starring in the crime caper that has been filmed extensively across the UAE.

Directed by Mustufa Raj and starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, along with Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and former Dubai-based actor and stand-up comedian Nitin R Miranni, ‘Switchh’ is currently airing on Eros Now, having dropped on the streamer on Christmas Eve.

Kumar, who has received praise for his role, spoke about his experience working on the project. “I am very nervous about the responses. So far they have been decent but I know there is a lot to learn. [The] whole ‘Switchh’ team has been amazing and have been receiving decent responses. It’s like a dream come true. I thank god that I got this chance.”

The young actor also spoke about rubbing shoulders with a critically acclaimed actor such as Massey. “I got to learn a lot from Vikrant. It was really awesome to work with someone with an amazing acting talent; there is so much to learn from him. He is a real hard worker and so focused about his character,” said Kumar while calling Sneha “a beauty with brains [who has] a very different acting talent. She is the next big thing.”

The movie is produced by Ninehopes productions and Besstpoint Films, which delves into the lives of a group of friends, who use their charm to dupe people for cash. As these hustlers plan to crack the robbery of the century, they will also have to deal with friendship, love and betrayal, or so describes the film synopsis.

“It’s an all-out Bollywood masala movie with lots of thrills, car races and suspense. It’s a thriller with twists and turns which involves planning and executing a heist and the repercussions of it. If I say anything more I will be giving out the story,” Kumar stated, who is now eager to pursue a career in Bollywood.

