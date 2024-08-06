Mihika Shah, daughter of actress Divya Seth Shah and granddaughter of the veteran actor Sushma Seth, died Monday, August 5.
While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, some reports indicate that it may have been due to a fever and seizures, triggered by a prolonged illness. Mihika was known for her vibrant personality and her loss is deeply felt by her family and friends.
Actress Diva Seth Shah announced the tragic news on social media on Tuesday. In a heartfelt Facebook post, she wrote, "With deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024." The announcement was signed by Divya and her husband, Siddharth Shah. The post was met with an outpouring of condolences and support from fans and colleagues alike.
The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received. They will soon hold a private memorial service to honor Mihika's memory and celebrate her life.
Actress Diva Seth Shah has featured in blockbusters like 'Jab We Met'.