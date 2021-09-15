Anupam Kher Image Credit: Instagram/AnupamKher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was dismayed on September 15 when he visited the Apple store in New York and find that a watch representing India among the International Olympic Collection was missing from the display. Other countries such as France, Australia, Canada, and Jamaica and their flags had found a place in that revered collection.

Along with a video, Kher -- an actor who’s an open supporter of the BJP and is known to wear his patriotism on his sleeve -- tweeted:

“Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!”

In the 21-second video clip, Kher zoomed in on the watches which were showcased in that section which featured watches representing flags of each participating nation at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

A day ago, Apple had announced its new iPhone 13 and unveiled their Apple Watch Series 7.

Kher, one of Bollywood’s most seasoned and prolific actors, is in the United States to film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, also starring Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj.

A few days ago, he took to Instagram to update his fans about wrapping up his 519th film of his career. Even for Bollywood standards, it’s a whopping statistic.