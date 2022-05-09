1 of 11
Stars can buy the moon if they put their minds to it, but they all seem to be settling for plucking swanky cars and going for long rides. The latest celebrity who has just added to his souped-up car collection is rapper Badshah. Reports claim he has just treated himself to an Audi Q8 costing more than Rs10million.
Badshah isn’t the first star to be bitten by the car-crazy bug. Ranveer Singh’s pimped up Merc or Ajay Devgn’s Rolls Roys is now the stuff of Bollywood legends. Here’s a look at our Indian movie stars who boast an impressive car collection. With such cars in their garage, there’s nothing stopping them from having an incredible ride.
‘Mimi’ star Kriti Sanon is doing well for herself and for her latest pat on own shoulder she bought herself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The car is valued at Rs24.3 million.
Actor Arjun Kapoor also feel in love with the same model – and bought it. He seems to make a hobby of owning cars; the ‘Bhoot Police’ actor’s last mode of transport was a Land Rover Defender. He’s also the proud owner of a Maserati Levante, which he gifted himself on his 32nd birthday.
‘Gully Boy’ actor Ranveer Singh is the third fan of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, thought to be among the luxurious SUVs in the world. The star also owns a stunning red Lamborghini.
Actor Ajay Devgn a owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which itself is a bit of a history maker as it’s the company’s first foray into SUVs.
Hrithik Roshan is known for his taste in homes and luxury cars. In his fleet is a luxurious Rolls Royce, estimated to have a price tag of around Rs 7 crores (over Dh3.4 million).
Nick Jonas celebrated 'Sucker" hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with a cool gift for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress now is the proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach S650, with a price estimated at around Rs 2.73 crores (Dh1.36 million)
Kartik Aaryan has recently been in the news over a public feud with Bollywood heavyweight Karan Johar. But that's not all he is making headlines for. After getting a negative COVID-19 test result, the actor brought home his black Lamborghini Urus to join his already impressive fleet. He also owns a Mini Cooper, a BMW 5 series and a Royal Enfield bike.
John, the original petrolhead of B-TownBollywood, is a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He has an eye-catching orange Lamboghini (as shown in the Akon song) that cost around three crores before it was discontinued.
Mallika Sherawat appears to have a strong need for speed and has a private collection of high-end automobiles. The Lamborghini Aventador SV was the most recent addition to the list. This supercar has a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour.
