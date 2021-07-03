Bollywood actress shared a photo from the first day of shoot, admitting she was ‘nervous’

Alia Bhatt on the first day of filming 'Darlings' Image Credit: Twitter.com/aliabhatt

Alia Bhatt has turned producer with the Bollywood film ‘Darlings’, which is being backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sharing a photo from the first day of filming, the actress, who also stars in the mother-daughter drama, admitted to be being nervous as she faced the camera with a star-studded cast of actors that includes Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

In a series of tweets, Bhatt, 28, spoke about the project, along with sharing a monochrome image of her being prepped for the role. “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body,” she wrote.

“I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @MrVijayVarma @ShefaliShah_ @roshanmathew22).”

In March, Bhatt announced she had launched Eternal Sunshine Productions, while sharing the company’s logo on social media along with the official announcement. “And I am so happy to announce... PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” she wrote at the time.

The news about Bhatt’s production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said until earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi Image Credit: Red Chillies

‘Darlings’ was announced in February this year, which would be Khan’s second collaboration with Bhatt after 'Dear Zindagi'. Although, the veteran actor was serving as a producer. Bhatt’s involvement as a co-producer had yet to be revealed.

The upcoming film tells the quirky story of a mother-daughter duo set against the backdrop of a middle-class family living in Mumbai.

‘Darlings’ will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, who has worked as an associate director and chief assistant director on multiple films and previously written films like ‘Force 2’, ‘Fanney Khan’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

