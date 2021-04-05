1 of 10
Longing for a vacation? Well get ready to turn green. Shraddha Kapoor is the latest in a tall list of celebs who’ve taken trips to the Maldives. The 34-year-old actress who’s at the resort island of Baros Maldives, is sharing photos from her clear sky-azure water surroundings – and it’s really making us want to fly.
‘Gully Boy’ actress Alia Bhatt is taking things slow since contracting the novel coronavirus. She posted a photo of herself recuperating in bed, stuffed toys in tow. She wrote: "One day at a time."
Gold leaf cappuccinos and other stunning vistas are on Sana Khan’s agenda as she holidays in Dubai with her husband, Anas Saiyad.
She was seen hanging out near Dubai Mall, at the celebrity Chef CZN Burak’s restaurant in Downtown Dubai. She posted on her insta:''Considering we both love food we had to go here. Swipe left to see another surprise my husband planned for me. This indeed was so much fun n I was like''.
Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Ajaz Khan is having a really really bad month. He was arrested by the the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case recently. And post that, he contracted COVID-19; he’s now been admitted to a hospital.
New mum Kareena Kapoor Khan is calling on her fans to wear a mask, putting one on herself for a picture to underscore her message. She writes in the caption space: “No propaganda, just wear your mask.”
Tapasee Pannu marked eight years in cinema with a tribute to all the roles she’s played. She posted a collage of her onscreen personas, captioning the photograph: “8 years since I saw myself speaking in my mother tongue on screen ” referring to her previous Tamil and Telugu films. “Celebrating 8 years in bollywood’ it also said.
Rashmika Mandanna turned 25 years old and she’s already got a successful career in Kannada and Telugu movies. She’s also making her debut in Tamil and Bollywood movies this year.
Geeta Basra is the latest A-lister to prove that pregnancy and fitness can go hand in hand. The wife of Harbhajan Singh wrote, "So during Covid times when there's very little to no physical activity.. you can't go anywhere, unsafe to go to gyms etc especially for expecting mothers, the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is yoga. It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before being pregnant on a daily basis but during pregnancy with constant backaches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways..."
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared his newborn’s name on Twitter: Trishaan. This is his second child with Ginni Chatrath.
