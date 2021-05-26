1 of 9
Just as the ‘Friends’ cast gets ready to regroup for a special unscripted reunion on May 27, we wonder if we couldn’t have our own Bollywood version of the popular sitcom, complete with tea and samosas at the neighbourhood tea shop. Here’s a look at the actors we nominate for some of the most loved characters.
Alia Bhatt as Rachel: When Rachael joined the gang, she was a wealthy, pampered brat, but she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most successful members. We think Bhatt would be ideal as the fashionista with the best growth trajectory in the series.
Image Credit: NBC and Insta/aliaabhatt
Kareena Kapoor Khan as Monica: We think the actress has a lot in common with Monica, including past body image issues. We can already hear Kapoor-Khan brandishing Monica’s famous catchphrase: “I knowwww!”
Image Credit: Credit : NBC and insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Ayushmann Khurrana as Chandler: That sarcastic wit, the comic timing, coupled with all that attitude and screen presence, we believe that the ‘Article 15’ actor will rock as Mr. Bing.
Image Credit: Credit: NBC and insta/ayushmannk
Ranbir Kapoor as Ross: A university professor with a penchant for dinosaurs: we think Kapoor fits right in. Considering that Bhatt – his real-life partner – would star opposite him as Rachel makes it the perfect chemistry. The added bonus is Kapoor Khan (his cousin in real life) playing his sister here.
Image Credit: credit : NBC and Insta/ranbir_kapoooor
Sara Ali Khan as Phoebe: Ali Khan comes across as a genuine person, just like Phoebe. She'll fit right in with Phoebe's craziness. Now she only needs to break out the guitar and start singing, ‘Smelly Cat’.
Image Credit: Credit : NBC and insta/saraalikhan95
Varun Dhawan as Joey: The Bollywood hunk fits right into the Joey mould. He's flirty, a foodie and a terrific buddy. Hey Varun, How you doin’?
Image Credit: credit NBC and Insta/varundvn
Swara Bhaskar as Jill Green: Reese Witherspoon played Rachel's youngest sister on the show and was an idea self-centered airhead. We think the clever Swara Bhaskar could swing this role well.
Image Credit: Insta/reesewitherspoon and Insta/ reallyswara
Sonam Kapoor as Janice: Oh, my god! One of the most underappreciated characters is Janice, but she’s still an essential part of the crew. We’d like to propose Sonam Kapoor for the nasal-ey part.
Image Credit: wikipedia and insta/sonamkapoor