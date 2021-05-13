This Eid, the Arab idol has launched his music single shot entirely in Dubai

Egyptian pop icon and actor Mohamed Ramadan comes bearing a spectacular and sparkling Eid gift, tailored and shot entirely in Dubai.

In his new music video ‘Versace Baby’, the bronzed idol shows us how to lead a decadent and party-filled life. Since its release on May 12, the glitzy video that shows Dubai's iconic landmarks has already racked up 1.7 million views on YouTube.

And yes, there’s no denying that it’s a massive plug for the famous Italian brand, but Ramadan -- decked up in layers of gold chains and fancy watches -- manages to make the crazy luxury overload look absolutely normal and pedestrian. In the opening scenes set against the posh Palazzo Versace Dubai Hotel, we even see a pet white tiger sprawled on his bed and wads of money scattered all around him.

The lyrics seems to be an ode to embracing materialism.

“Spend money ... Make It Rain. Work out till we feel the pain. Then we party ... We don’t care. Everyday, re-do the same,” raps Ramadan as he sits on the hood of a luxury car zipping on the roads of Dubai. The video directed by Dubai-based talent Len Prasad is currently trending on YouTube and also features Bollywood model and actress Urvashi Rautela.

Over the years, Dubai has become a magnet for international artists to shoot their videos here. Musicians including Honey Singh, Flo Rida and Now United have all chosen this city to showcase a posh lifestyle.

In an interview with IANS, Rautela claims that all her proceeds and earning from her debut international music album with Ramadan will be donated towards India’s fight against COVID-19 and to Palestine Red Crescent Society. The video also begins with that message.

Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Gulf News

“I’m well pleased to be a part of this noble dynamism, to lend our hand towards the nation’s fight against COVID-19. Since last year, we have endeavoured in our efforts towards fighting COVID-19 ... Mohamed and I are committed to taking all the requisite steps to invigorate the fight against Covid-19. We are also donating to the Palestine Red Crescent Society to help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic,” said Rautela to IANS.