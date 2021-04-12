1 of 31
One of the joys of Ramadan is not just spending time with family and friends, but doing so while tuning in to some top-billed programming on the telly. Of course, over the years, streaming platforms have also jumped in on delivering exclusive content for the season. Gulf News clicks on to bring you our shortlist of shows that are perfect for some rest and relaxation with loved ones this Ramadan.
Ibn Al Bahhar: Chef Marwan Sardouk takes home cooking to the next level as he educates viewers on sea life and fishing, providing valuable information to elevate every recipe! Throughout the show, Chef Marwan prepares a variety mouth-watering seafood dishes, giving viewers the necessary dose of inspiration for their Ramadan menus, with simple seafood recipes that make cooking fun and delicious. Airing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12.55pm (KSA) on Fatafeat.
Yalla Neta’sha Season 2: Following on the success of the first season, the award-winning OSN Original and hit reality TV show Yalla Net’asha (Come Dine With Me) is back for a second season this Ramadan and will also be filmed in the UAE. The Middle East version of the hugely popular reality TV show will follow the same format as the first season, where every week a group of four strangers take turns to each host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening on a scale of one out of 10. The 30-episode show will run throughout the week with a new group of contestants every day at 5pm KSA on OSN Yahala Al Oula and will also be available on OSN Streaming App.
Al Namous: A Gulf drama series that features different story lines of people from various social classes. Rashid Al Mather is a man who lived in both Kuwait Al Qadam and the developed Kuwait. The events take the audience through his life, his murder and the impact of this on all the characters in the series. Will audiences know who is Rashid’s killer? Will secrets of the past die with him, or are they revealed through the pain of these memories? The series stars Mohammed Al Mansour, Haifa Adel, Khaled Amin and Buthaina Al Ra’esi, and will and have English subtitles. On OSN Yahala Al Oula and the streaming app.
Matbakh Manal Al Alem Season 3: The region’s much-loved Chef Manal Al Alem offers viewers her ultimate tips to grace their Ramadan tables with succulent menus. Her delectable recipe creations provide the much-needed inspiration for a welcoming Iftar setting. Airing daily throughout Ramadan at 12pm (KSA). Catch it on Fatafeat.
Newton’s Cradle: An Egyptian social drama series starring Mona Zaki and Mohamed Mamdouh will also be subtitled in English. The story begins with agricultural engineer “Hana” marring “Hazem”, and after several unsuccessful attempts at conception, they succeed, but are faced with a difficult decision for the future of their child, and they decide to have the child in America. After Hana’s traveled to USA, mysterious secrets about her husband begin to unfold, starting with the discovery of his betrayal with another woman to the fact that he is involved in some suspicious business and a murder. On OSN Yahala Al Oula and the streaming app.
2020: The highly anticipated thriller and crime series starring Kosai Khouli, Nadin Naseb Njeim, Rami Ayash, and Geneid Zein Aldin discusses two contradictory and opposite factions in society. The first group, a security force represented by Captain “Sama” (Nadine Njeim), sacrifices their life for the safety and security of the homeland they live, while the second group, represented by the “Safi” (Qusay Khouli) family, protects the outlaws who deal with drugs, The series will be available on ART Hikayat channel within the OSN box and on OSN Streaming App.
Al Rouh Wa Al Rayya: Another Gulf drama starring Hiba Al Durri, Shaima’a Ali, Reem Arhema, Iman Al Husseini and Fahad Al Bani that addresses a social issue that not many discuss. Following the death of the mother in the family of five children, the eldest daughter is now forced to take charge of the family. She becomes responsible for her siblings along with her father, who loses himself after the death of his wife and needs constant care. On OSN streaming app.
Khareef Al Oushaq: A Syrian drama series starring Ayman Zeidan, Ahmad Al Ahmad, Ola Saeed, Mohammed Al Ahmad and Safaa Sultan. The story takes place between the years 1972 and 1992 where audiences closely follow several love stories and the sacrifices needed for love to win. The powerful series , also tackles several social and political issues of that era. On OSN.
Hjimah Murtada (A Counter Attack): Ahmad Izz, Hind Sabri, and Hisham Salim star in this thriller. The story begins when Rifaat Al Masri, from the Egyptian Intelligence Service, attempts to counter the colonial powers’ plans to re-divide the region and control its wealth, by forming a group of young officers and undercover agents. Catch it on Emarat TV. ‘Alaikhtiar 2’ (The Choice 2): The second season of a real-life thriller detective series, starring Karim Abdelaziz and Ahmad Makki, returns to tell the story of soldiers protecting the homeland from acts of vandalism and terrorism. On Emarat TV.
The Innocents: Season 1 (same time as Turkey): Adapted from the memories of psychiatrist Gulseren Budayicioglu, the story is based on real life experiences. The Innocents (Masumlar Apartmani) tell the lives of Han’s (Birkan Sokullu) family and the love story between him and Inci (Farah Zeynep Abdullah) who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends. The series of over 100 episodes is the first-run Turkish content on Starzplay and will be exclusively available throughout Ramadan.
Resurrection: Ertugrul Season 1-5: The series talks about the heroic story of Ertugrul Ghazi, the father of Osman (Uthman) who founded the Ottoman Empire. The Arabic dubbed series features English subtitles and will be available on Starzplay.
Mamnoa Al-Tajawol: One of Saudi’s top comedy stars, Nasser Al-Qasabi returns this Ramadan with a brand-new show highlighting how communities had to adapt to the exceptional circumstances that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Shahid VIP.
Filinta: Season 1 and 2: Filinta brings the stories of the Ottoman Judiciary called ‘Kadilik’ based justice, friendship and fraternity. The series narrates the lives of well-educated judges (Kadis), who maintained harmony in social life and sustained peace for 600 years of Ottoman Empire rule. Two full seasons of over 140 dubbed episodes will be available on Starzplay, streaming now.
Our Story: Season 1 and 2: Our Story (Bizim Hikaye) is the Turkish adaptation of popular American series Shameless. Filiz (Hazal Kaya) is a young girl who takes care of her five siblings due to her mother’s absence. She tries to do her best to keep her family together and dedicates her life to her family. She leaves her school and starts to work at low-skilled jobs to support her family financially. Watch the trailer here. Catch it on Starzplay.
Doog Min Yaddi Season 2: Talented Moroccan Chef, Assia Othman, adds a flourish to regional cuisine as she artistically creates a variety of oriental dishes. Celebrating the region’s love for Middle Eastern and North African recipes, Chef Assia gives viewers tips on special herbs and spices that give the cuisine its distinct flavour. Premiering on April 13; airing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 13.50pm (KSA) on Fatafeat.
Feriha Season 1 and 2: This heart wrenching drama reveals the dreams and desires of a young girl stuck between two worlds. Feriha is a girl who lives in a luxurious neighbourhood while her father works as a janitor in an apartment block. Feriha is in the middle of a world, where desires and opportunities seem endless. Her dreams and reality are stirred up when she secures a full scholarship at a private university, where she poses as a rich girl. She quickly starts being the centre of attention among the upper-class students at the university, including the rich and handsome brat Emir. Feriha lies about her life and family background and Emir falls in love with her not knowing who she really is. She also falls in love with him and is trapped in her own lies. See it on Starzplay.
Margaret: Is she a strict and arrogant European aristocrat? Or is she misunderstood and just an affectionate mother in touch with her Arab roots? Hayat Al-Fahd plays the title role, Margaret, who marries and returns home with her husband after spending all her life with her mother in London. The only drawback is that she holds some unconventional habits. In fact, some accuse her of being a fortune teller and a witch, while others see her as a clever clairvoyant. Catch it on Shahid VIP and MBC 1.
Al-Najia Al-Wahida: A devastating fire takes the lives of all its survivors – with the exception of one lone survivor. This drama explores how the woman survived. Was it by pure chance? But why has she suddenly lost her memory? Were these fires a result of specific causes, or were they the cause of other dire events? On Shahid VIP.
Studio 21: Set in the studios and offices of a collapsing and nearly bankrupt satellite TV channel, its owner is determined to continue running the business despite the devastating losses. With many comedic situations happening in the office, will the channel be quick to reach its downfall, or is there a chance it could be saved? On Shahid VIP and MBC 1.
Moussa: Its WWII, and during a critical period in Egypt, Moussa dreams of success and wealth. But things turn complicated after he takes revenge on the individual who caused the death of his brother. Moussa is soon on the run, and is forced to escape to the mountains… Will he be able to seek justice, or will he bring his family down with his misfortune. On Shahid VIP.
Ded El Kasr: A popular food blogger finds herself embroiled in a complicated situation after she witnesses an attempted murder. Matters get worse when the police try to solve the mystery surrounding the attack, and she finds herself more involved. On Shahid VIP.
Qasr Al-Nil: Hidden conflicts around money, power, politics and love take place in 1950s and 1960s Egypt. The events of ‘Qasr Al-Nil’ begin with the death of self-made businessman Fahmi Al-Sioufi in the United Kingdom, leaving his sons, brother and sister a great wealth, including a huge palace on the banks of the Nile. How will the family live after him during a critical political period led by the leaders of the revolution? On Shahid VIP. Hagma Mortada: Loosely based on real events, “Hagma Mortada” tells the story of lead intelligence officer, Saif and his team and their attempt to thwart various terrorist operations that seek to divide and control the region. Starring: Hend Sabry, Ahmed Ezz, Hisham Selim. On Shahid VIP and MBC Masr.
COVID-25: It’s a scenario everyone dreads… this series deals with hypothetical events based on the possibility of the spread of “COVID-25” in the year 2025. Starring: Youssef El Sherif, Ayten Amer, Edward. On Shahid VIP. Souk Al Hareer – Season 2: Starring Bassam Koussa, this drama showcases the history of trade in Damascus in the 1950s, following the withdrawal of the French and leading to the full independence of Syria. One of the major historical events of that decade was the establishment of the Damascus International Fair, famously described as the “Syrian economy’s window to the world”, and now known as one of the oldest fairs in the Middle East. The critically-acclaimed series returns for Season 2. On Shahid VIP.
Um Badeela: Meet the Al-Warqi family – they’re extremely wealthy, and love nothing more than adhering to their customs and traditions. In fact, protecting the family’s wealth and reputation is of the utmost importance. When it becomes clear that the cousin and wife of the family’s sole heir is suffering from reproductive health issues, the head of the family decides to find another wife for her son. What are the consequences of this marriage? Can love be born out of selfish interests? On Shahid VIP.
Teeba: A young woman from a poor family collides with a different reality when she starts university. There, she falls in love with a young man from a wealthy family. The only problem is… she told a white lie that threatens to change her life and the lives of those around her. On Shahid VIP. Tota Toota (A Shahid Original): Who better than Dania El Shafei to take on the task of telling a nightly bedtime story? In this 30-episode series, Dania chooses the best children’s stories from the Arab world that promise a good night’s sleep. On Shahid VIP.
Ramez: Uh-oh, the biggest prankster in the region is back for his annual hit show where he will go undercover to fool a whole host of unsuspecting stars from the world of entertainment, sport and media. Just who is Ramez Galal going to “get” this year? Watch it on MBC1.
Amina Haf: After the death of her unjust and miserly husband, Amina decides to start afresh – transforming from an oppressed woman to one who is strong and powerful, supported by an unauthorised fortune she inherited from her deceased husband. How will her new life, which she begins with a polygamous marriage, transpire? Watch it on MBC Drama.
Celebrity Masterchef: Eighteen Moroccan stars compete for the title of ‘Celebrity Masterchef’. Just who will cook and craft their way to the top? Watch it on MBC5.
Hamed Helou: This series brings daily doses of comedy with Iraqi flavour. Starring: Alaa Hussein, Ihssan Daadoush, Ali Jaber, Ali Al-Malak. Watch it on MBC Iraq.
