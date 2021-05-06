1 of 10
Those Who Wish Me Dead (cinemas): As dramatic as the title may seem, the film marks a welcome return of Angelina Jolie to the action genre since 2010’s ‘Salt’. Jolie plays a smoke jumper who is put out to pasture as a forest ranger following an accident. However, life in a faraway tower takes a dramatic turn when a 12-year-old boy comes to her for help, sending the duo running for their lives with assassins in hot pursuit. The film also serves as a great appetiser for those eagerly awaiting Jolie’s initiation into the Marvel family with ‘Eternals’ out in November.
Trance (Netflix): This Malayalam psychological drama explores the complex world of religion and how certain individuals have made it a lucrative commodity. The incredibly talent Faasil is the spine of this interesting, but bloated film. In this psychological thriller, Faasil's transformation from an average Joe to a spiritual healer is riveting.
Olympus/London/Angel Has Fallen (Netflix and Amazon Prime Video): What’s a weekend without some good old action films to spice up the mundane? This weekend’s pick to binge is the ‘Fallen’ series starring Gerard Butler. The suave Secret Service agent runs from film to film saving the President of the United States from being assassinated. Our favourite from the trio would have to be ‘London Has Fallen’ with Babak Najafi directing a raw gunfight in the streets of London without a single cut involving Butler’s Mike Banning, the MI6, and terrorists dropping hot ammo in the dead of night. Pure class.
The Mitchells vs The Machines’ (Netflix):This feel-good movie is about a robot apocalypse. A seemingly dysfunctional family of four – plus a cross-eyed dog – must face off against a super-smart AI platform to save the planet from being de-humaned. Not only will this cleverly done bit of animation make you laugh but it’ll also remind you what’s the most important thing in life – family, even if you don’t always see eye to eye.
Mumbai Saga (Amazon Prime Video): When good guy Amartya Rao (John Abraham) finally stands up to the goons from his neighbourhood, he is under no delusions that he’s turning to all that he’s abhorred. But little did he know that his decision to jump to the dark side will not only twist his own fate, but his entire family’s as well. Especially once he begins a cat and mouse game with a seemingly ‘upstanding’ cop played by Emraan Hashmi.
Nayattu (cinemas): If you are in the mood for a powerful thriller, then this Malayalam-language survival drama starring Kunchacko Boban is a must-watch this weekend. Boban plays a local police officer who gets embroiled in a murky case and is forced to flee to save his own skin. This film is a departure from the usual bombastic cop dramas and is a tale of a lower-ranking police officer who's pushed to make some tough choices in his career and life.
Outlander (Amazon Prime Video): This addictive historical drama has to do with time travel. It stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a married former World War II military nurse in Scotland. In 1945, while on a second honey moon with her husband she finds herself transported back to 1743. There she encounters the Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, played by an incredibly handsome Sam Heughan, a member of Gabaldon's fictionalised version of Clan Fraser of Lovat. She becomes involved in the Jacobite rising and out of necessity Claire marries the Highlander Fraser. Despite their reluctant marriage, they quickly fall in love and it is a love story for the ages. Clan MacKenzie suspects her of being a spy, but keeps her as a healer, which prevents her from returning to her own time. And at some point she asks herself, whether she even wants to go back.
Vincenzo (Netflix): In the world of Korean drama enthusiasts, this show has been on everyone’s radar. It’s about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano who returns to his motherland after things go sour with the family that adopted him as an eight-year-old. However, things take a turn when he gets to Korea and Vincenzo has to fight for justice in his own way. It’s one of Korea’s highest rated dramas and promises slick action with a side of dark comedy.
Venom (Netflix): If heading to the cinema this weekend isn’t your thing, then this high-octane superhero flick from 2018 will be a perfect substitute. In it, a Tom Hardy plays an investigative reporter who, in his quest to uncover the truth about a shady bio-engineering corporation Life Foundation, accidentally merges with a creepy alien symbiote. The symbiote gives him immense power and strength — cue the explosive action scenes and amazing visuals.
Bones (Amazon Prime Video): There is nothing more perfect to binge watch if you are looking for a long series to enjoy this weekend. 'Bones' boasts 12 seasons! It’s almost like the hit long-winded medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy',but far less dramatic. The show is based on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology, with each of the episodes focusing on an FBI case file regarding the mystery behind human remains brought by FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth played by fan favourite David Boreanaz, to forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel. From funny comments from the almost robotic Bones to the sarcasm of Agent Booth, you will just keep watching this show over and over. The show is loosely based on the life and novels of Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist, who also produced the show. Its main character, Temperance Brennan, is named after the protagonist of Reichs' crime novel series. In the Bones universe, however Dr. Brennan writes successful mystery novels featuring a fictional forensic anthropologist named Kathy Reichs.
