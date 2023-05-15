South Korean singer, Haesoo, has reportedly died by suicide. The news, which has come just a few weeks after the death of Astro’s Moonbin, has left Korean music fans and the industry in shock.

Haesoo was a rising star in the South Korean music industry. Born in 1993, she entered the music scene in 2019 with her debut album titled My Life, Me.

According to multiple reports by South Korean entertainment news websites, she was initially trained in Pansori (a traditional form of music in Korea) at the prestigious Korea National University of Arts. Haesoo discovered her passion for trot music after being inspired by the legendary Joo Hyun Mi.

Trot is a genre of Korean popular music known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections. Originating during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the first half of the 20th century, trot was influenced by many genres of Korean, Japanese, American, and European music.

With her talent, the 29-year-old singer soon became popular in the country and started appearing on popular television programs, mesmerising audiences and garnering a huge fan base.

Koreaboo.com reported that, on May 13, authorities discovered the body of a singer in her hotel room, but the identity of the deceased had been withheld at the time.

However, some news reports say that her body was found on May 11.

Police stated that they found a letter written by the singer and did not suspect any foul play.

Haesoo was set to perform at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day festival in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do, on May 20th.

The demise of Haesoo came to the limelight on May 15, 2023, after YTN, a South Korean news outlet, revealed that they had received calls from organisers stating that the singer wouldn’t be attending a scheduled event as she had passed away.

As the news of Haesoo’s death spreads, fans and fellow artists are taking to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to her family and loved ones.

Twitter user @huta__zone posted: “My sincerest condolences to Haesoo’s friends, family, and fans. I know how hard this must be for you… please take care of yourselves and remember that so many people are here to support you through this difficult time.”

Some also pointed out the stress that artists in the entertainment industry face.