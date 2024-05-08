Dubai: Expedia Group announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) that it launched a web experience for the United Arab Emirates market and will soon launch a Gen-AI-enabled app.

The global travel company, which currently operates in over 30 markets, will offer worldwide flights and access to hundreds and thousands of lodging options so that UAE citizens and residents can book the best staycations and vacations worldwide.

"Expedia Group is a technology company, as much as a travel company, and we want to grow with the UAE and the region. We want to grow together," explains Rehan A. Asad, vice president of global markets at Expedia Group.

"We're excited and committed to serving UAE citizens and residents and offer them the comfort, convenience and confidence that they have a trusted partner for their family and friends to travel together. We want to provide the best product, all in one place."

Expedia was the first travel company to integrate ChatGPT into its app, offering a convenient source of travel inspiration. This feature will be available in the UAE to help travellers seamlessly plan and make more of their trips, along with Expedia's Price Tracking tool for account holders.

The tool shows price history and predictions on future flights, as available, and offers alerts when prices change, so travellers can find the best price, save time, and book confidently.

UAE citizens and residents who create an Expedia account can also enjoy access to Member Prices, with savings worth 10 per cent or more on over 100,000 properties.

As Expedia ramps up its efforts in the UAE, the brand has also kicked off a new campaign aligned to its global 'Made to Travel' brand platform—we are all made to travel, and Expedia is made to help you do it.

The campaign kicks off with three new digital creative spots. The videos will be published across YouTube and paid social channels, and further marketing channels, including Out of Home, will come out later this year.