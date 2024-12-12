Dubai: Handovers have started for the ultra-luxury Bvlgari Ocean Mansions on Dubai’s Jumeira Bay island, with the homes currently having listing prices of a cool Dh180 million and over. There are only seven of these Bvlgari Ocean Mansions built.
Each mansion totals up nearly 10,000 square feet, spread over five bedrooms, and with a ‘seamless blend’ of indoor and outdoor spaces. They feature a ‘unique over-water design’ and ‘hug the curve of Jumeira Bay Island’. This makes it seem as if the homes ‘float above the waves’.
Jumeira Bay and its Bvlgari branded homes have been hot property ever since their launch. The Bvlgari Lighthouse tower, currently in development, has set multiple price records in the Dubai property market. Meraas is the master-developer of Jumeira Bay, while for Bvlgari, the Dubai project was one of the initial set of luxury real estate that it set out to create.
"This project represents the culmination of a remarkable partnership with Bvlgari, combining their iconic elegance with our vision for creating exceptional living spaces," said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "Together, we’ve crafted one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential destinations, blending world-class design with unparalleled lifestyle experiences.
"At Meraas, we believe in pushing boundaries and setting new standards that continuously redefine what luxury living can be.”
More to follow...