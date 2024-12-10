Dubai: The UAE master developer Arada isn’t just into creating Aramani homes and forested communities. It’s adding more muscle to its interests in the fitness business too.

The Sharjah headquartered developer has bought three UAE-based gym brands in a deal that it hopes will ‘cement its position as the fastest-growing and most forward-thinking operator in the country’s fitness, sports and wellness sector’.

The three brands are the ladies-only club FitnGlam, a boutique exercise hub The Platform Studios, and the recently launched health club Fitcode. They will now be integrated into Arada’s existing fitness and wellness division, which already operates six Wellfit-branded fitness clubs in Dubai and Sharjah.

The acquisition leaves Arada’s fitness and wellness division with a valuation of D1 billion, with its four brands now operating a total of 15 flagship and standard-scale gyms and studios featuring a combined membership of 30,000.

The three new buys add to an already active fitness division that Arada has been operating. Image Credit: Supplied

By end of 2027, the division is targeting a total of 40 locations with combined membership of 100,000.

As part of the acquisition process, George Flooks has been appointed as CEO of Arada’s fitness and wellness division. He's held a similar position at one of the largest fitness chains in the UAE, and previously managed a portfolio of over 160 clubs across the UK, contributing to annual revenue of Dh700 million.