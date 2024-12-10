With over 18 years of international real estate construction experience and a portfolio of more than 22,000 apartments delivered in the Russia and the UK, MVS Real Estate Development has announced the official launch of its operations in Dubai, where it plans to deliver high-quality residential projects.

MVS Real Estate Development, an internationally acclaimed developer known for its professionalism, reliability, and strict adherence to deadlines, is now committed to shaping the future of urban living in Dubai. The company, which delivers quality, innovation, and sustainability across all its projects, will soon announce details of its first residential tower in one of Dubai’s most sought-after upcoming destinations.

“Dubai is the ideal market to develop inspired, out-of-the-box projects that defy conventional architecture and design concepts, which appeal to high-net worth investors as well as end users who seek exceptional quality living standards,” says Ivan Baciu, CEO of MVS Real Estate Development. “It is a world-leading residential real estate market that provides high returns and unparalleled growth opportunities underpinned by a stable political environment and strong economic foundations.

“The company boasts a solid track record, a team of specialists with extensive international experience, and more than 50 professional industry awards are the foundations ensuring the highest quality of execution for every project we deliver, whether in London, Moscow, St Petersburg or Dubai.”

The company has built more than 22,000 apartments in 42 buildings to date and residential complexes with signature architecture, thoughtful layouts, advanced engineering systems, quality landscaping and well-developed infrastructure. It has also delivered 415 commercial real estate projects spanning 56,000 square metres of leasable area including over 20 hypermarkets, two multifunctional family shopping complexes and storage facilities.

The company has also developed two hotels in Russia’s St Petersburg, the 5-star Gymnasium No 5 and the 4-star Augustin Chatillon and operates them.

The developer’s track record includes strict adherence to meeting delivery deadlines without a single delay or postponement in any of the residential, commercial or hospitality projects it has undertaken to build or renovate in a total combined area of 1.2 million square metres of commissioned space.

MVS Real Estate Development comprehensive turnkey approach includes planning, design, financial expertise, procurement, management construction, renovation and finishing. It applies its main principles of reliability and compliance, high quality of work, financial stability, the use of innovative technologies and respect for the environment.