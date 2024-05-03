Dubai: The 31st edition of Dubai’s annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) event is expected to welcome 41,000 visitors this year, organisers have said. ATM, set to take place from May 6 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will be participated by over 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries.

Organisers said the number of participating hotel brands for ATM 2024 has increased by 21 per cent year-on-year, with a 58 per cent rise in new travel technology products showcased. Moreover, several new destinations will be introduced at ATM 2024, including China, Macao, Kenya, Guatemala, and Columbia, while returning countries include Spain and France, among many others.

“There are upticks across all key verticals, with year-on-year growth across all regions, including ME 28 per cent, Asia and Europe 34 per cent, and Africa 26 per cent,” said the organisers.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will be joined by 129 stakeholders and partners on the Dubai stand at ATM, a testament to the vibrant public-private partnerships that play a pivotal role in tourism development in the emirate.”

On the opening day of ATM, a dedicated India Summit will highlight the recent outbound travel boom in the market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “ATM 2024 is gearing up for an exciting lineup spread across two stages, with the Global Stage returning alongside the new Future Stage.”

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, said it would display its latest products and a dedicated area showcasing the airline’s sustainable aviation practices.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We’re thrilled to see growth in ATM visitor numbers. It reflects confidence in our industry and ATM’s importance on the global stage.”