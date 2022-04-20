If you want to earn more than regular jobs, consider going green. Jobs to preserve the environment are the “in” thing, as the world transitions to renewables. Green jobs pay more — 7% compared to jobs in other industries, a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report shows.

Green jobs provide good-quality positions. The field is wide, and getting wider still, with recent innovations in green technologies. Environmental professionals are stepping up to the challenge. If you’re ready to join this exciting field, these are some of the hottest, in-demand green jobs:

(1) Renewable Energy Analyst

Salary: From Dh213,559 ($58,141)

Education: Bachelor’s degree

This job position is created specifically to determine the interconnection and grid capacity for delivery of wind, solar, or storage project output, using analytics tools.

Job: This is heavy on review and data analyses. Most energy analysts have a bachelor’s degree, and require proficiency with technical programs such as Excel, Microsoft Access, as well data analysis and modelling software. Annual salary for this position was listed at Dh213,559 ($58,141), according to Salaryexpert.com.

(2) Air Quality Engineer

Salary: From $67,000

Education: Bachelor’s degree, with a focus on environmental engineering

Online jobsite PayScale says the average salary for an air quality engineer was more than $67,000 (US, 2019 data)

Job: Air quality engineers focus on maintaining clear indoor air quality or in “remediating” contaminated sites. Related tasks may include statistical modelling and, business compliance with governmental regulations. Top pay scale goes up to $143,000 for this position, with a 2017 median pay of $86,800, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

(3) Environmental Engineer

Median Salary: $92,120

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Environmental engineers use the principles of engineering, soil science, biology, and chemistry to develop solutions to environmental problems. They work in construction, sanitation, energy and even in cruise liners to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health, and water and air pollution control.

Image Credit: Pexels

(4) Hydrologist

Salary: From $84,040

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Job: Hydrologists study how water moves across — and through — the Earth's crust. They study how rain/snow, and other forms of precipitation impact river flows or groundwater levels, and how surface water and groundwater evaporate back into the atmosphere or eventually reach the oceans.

(5) Environmental Scientist

Image Credit: Pexels

Salary: $73,230

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Job: Their main task is to protect the environment and human health through their knowledge of natural sciences. They may clean up polluted areas (land or sea), advise policymakers, or work with industry to reduce waste.

(6) Renewable Energy Consultant

A Singaporean site (glassdoor.sg) recently advertised a Renewable Energy Consultant position for S$6,500 ($4,766) per month.

Salary: S$6,500 /mo

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Job: The career is related to developing and using energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and biomass. This sector also includes traditional, non-renewable sources of energy undergoing significant green technological changes (e.g., oil, coal, gas, and nuclear). Renewable energy consultants help interested clients or employers understand their current energy requirements and how they can best add renewable energy sources into their "power mix”. A Singaporean site (glassdoor.sg) recently advertised a Renewable Energy Consultant position for S$6,500 ($4,766) per month.

(7) Soil and Plant Scientist

Image Credit: Pexels

Salary: From $66,120

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Job: Soil and plant scientists help manage crops, deter pests, study soil characteristics and composition, and ensure that cultivation practices do not harm the environment. The job may share some overlap with agriculture and food scientists. Some may also conduct original research. In 2020, the average salary for soil and plant scientists ranged from $39,650 to $117,450, according to careerexplorer.com.

(8) Natural Resources Specialist

Salary: $47,741

Education: Bachelor’s/Master’s degree

This highly flexible job often ends up attached to governmental entities or universities.

Job: Natural resources specialists sometimes get to make environmental regulations, as well as enforce green regulations. Employees monitor various environmental resources, examine environmental impacts, and make recommendations. The salaries range from $38,070 to $187,200, with a median (US) salary of $47,741, according to job site comparably.com.

(9) Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)

Salary: From $62,780

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Image Credit: Pexels

Job: The Chief Sustainability Officer works with managers, employees, customers, and shareholders to pursue environmental responsibility with the goal to minimise the company’s environmental impact, from procurement, production to supply chain operations. Typical salary ranges from, $62,780 and $208,000 (US), depending on education and experience, according to salary.com.

(10) Conservation Scientist

Salary: From $54,522

Education: A bachelor’s degree

Job: The job uses knowledge in natural sciences (specifically, geology, biology, chemistry, agricultural science, environmental science, or forestry) to conserve the environment. They work mostly outdoors — managing forests, assessing soil quality, protecting at-risk habitats, consulting with private landowners and local governments. In Canada, the national average salary for a Conservation Biologist is C$68,403 ($54,522). An entry-level (geologist) conservation scientist (1-3 years of experience) may earn an average salary of $73,279. A senior level geologist conservation scientist (8+ years of experience) earns an average salary of $129,378.

(11) Biochemist

Salary: from $94,270

Education: Bachelor's/ up to Doctorate degree

Job: There aren’t so many who specialise in this field, which combines the disciplines of chemistry and biology. Environmental bio-chemists assess the long-term risks of contaminants in soil and groundwater. It also involves field work related to environmental permits, as well as corrective strategies to be undertaken, classification of contaminated soils, hazardous waste management and on-site remediation.

Scientists at deCODE genetics are seen working in the laboratorium in Reykjavik, Iceland. Image Credit: AFP

(12) Environmental Project Manager

Salary: From $72,628

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree