Dubai: Emirates has signed agreements with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTM) on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Emirates pledged its continuous support to the island nation of Mauritius by renewing its partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

In an alliance that dates back to 2012, Emirates and MTPA have committed to joint initiatives designed to promote tourism to Mauritius. The airline has been operating there since 2002 and now offers double-daily A380 services.

In 2023, nearly 1.3 million tourist arrivals were recorded for Mauritius, with Emirates playing a vital role in transporting visitors to the island.

Ahmed Khoory, Emirates' Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations in West Asia & Indian Ocean, said: "Emirates is proud to serve Mauritius since 2002 continuously and to be playing a key role in achieving the country's tourism targets through our partnership with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. By operating double daily A380 services, we have the capacity to transport up to 1,000 tourists per day into the island, and we hope to continue making a positive impact on the country's tourism economy."

Arvind Bundhun, Director, MTPA, said: "We are thrilled about the renewed partnership between Emirates Airline and MTPA. The arrival of Emirates in Mauritius has boosted our tourism sector by opening the Emirati market and allowing us to reach Russia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. With Dubai's hub to nearly 140 destinations, Emirates also provides global connectivity to the island."

Badr Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa and Lilly Ajarova, the Uganda Tourism Board’s CEO

Emirates and the UTM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive inbound tourism and boost visitors to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa.

Badr Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa and Lilly Ajarova, said, "Uganda has been a key destination on our global network for over two decades, and one of the most loved in Africa. Through this partnership with the UTM, we are solidifying our commitment to driving international travellers to experience Uganda's stunning natural landscapes."

Ms Lilly Ajarova, the UTM CEO, said: "The signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in promoting Uganda, also affectionately known as the Pearl of Africa, as a competitive tourism destination. The UTM is excited to partner with Emirates to benefit from its worldwide network and attract tourists to Uganda."