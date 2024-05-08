Tap Payments

Image Credit: Emirates

Emirates is set to expand its Business Rewards partnerships by joining forces with Tap Payments. The fintech company facilitates online payments across the region by connecting businesses with simple, secure, and unified payment experiences.

Emirates and Tap Payments aim to reach, engage with, and attract Tap's extensive small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customer base across the region, ultimately enrolling them in the Emirates Business Rewards Program.

Huawei

Image Credit: Emirates

Emirates and the Chinese tech giant Huawei enhance their strategic cooperation to promote one another to each brand's audience.

The enhanced agreement will see both brands collaborate on marketing and PR initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and China to amplify brand awareness in these key regions. To drive user engagement, Emirates services will be promoted through tailored sales campaigns in China.

Emirates and Huawei reinforce their commitment to ensure the continued development of the Emirates App within Huawei's GalleryApp, guaranteeing users seamless access to the airline's innovative digital solutions.