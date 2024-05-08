Dubai: Emirates has reaffirmed its partnership with Expedia Group and has signed agreements with tech solutions providers Huawei and Tap Payments on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).
Expedia
The partnership will see Emirates collaborating with Expedia Group to promote select strategic destinations on its platform, making it easier for travellers to book their Emirates journeys seamlessly. Additionally, more joint marketing campaigns will be implemented, leveraging data insights to optimize user experiences and drive engagement for Emirates on Expedia Group sites.
Tap Payments
Emirates is set to expand its Business Rewards partnerships by joining forces with Tap Payments. The fintech company facilitates online payments across the region by connecting businesses with simple, secure, and unified payment experiences.
Emirates and Tap Payments aim to reach, engage with, and attract Tap's extensive small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customer base across the region, ultimately enrolling them in the Emirates Business Rewards Program.
Huawei
Emirates and the Chinese tech giant Huawei enhance their strategic cooperation to promote one another to each brand's audience.
The enhanced agreement will see both brands collaborate on marketing and PR initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and China to amplify brand awareness in these key regions. To drive user engagement, Emirates services will be promoted through tailored sales campaigns in China.
Emirates and Huawei reinforce their commitment to ensure the continued development of the Emirates App within Huawei's GalleryApp, guaranteeing users seamless access to the airline's innovative digital solutions.
Emirates first launched a partnership with Huawei in 2020 to promote the Emirates app to Huawei mobile users and build a more convenient and rewarding experience for its customers.