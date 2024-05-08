Dubai: Emirates and MSC Cruises have renewed their partnership for another two seasons.

Announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, the partnership builds on an existing 10-year relationship and will leverage the airline's and MSC Cruises's strengths to enhance the guest experience and support the growth of Dubai's cruise tourism ecosystem.

For the next two years, guests can book a Fly&Cruise holiday package with MSC Cruises, which includes Emirates return flights from 21 airports across Europe and South America.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates' Executive Vice President for Passenger Sales and Country Management, said, "We're eager to continue our partnership with MSC Cruises, which has been an integral part of Dubai's growing cruise tourism industry. We're confident that we have the right plans as we work closely to deliver a seamless sea-to-air experience for our customers."

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said, "We are delighted to further extend our partnership with Emirates for MSC Euribia Fly&Cruise packages from Dubai this winter season. Guests will benefit from a streamlined journey from home to ship and a dedicated support team for a stress-free start and end to their holiday."

Emirates and MSC Cruises' partnership will continue to focus on joint promotional strategies, such as Fly&Cruise and marketing campaigns in key markets, to boost Dubai's appeal as a cruise destination.

The airline and MSC Cruises will also focus on sharing relevant data and insights to improve service delivery, coordinate flight and cruise schedules, and facilitate a smooth check-in process at Port Rashid.

The benefits of the Fly&Cruise packages include being met at arrivals with a dedicated bus transfer to the ship. On return, guests can drop their bags in the cruise terminal and collect them directly once they arrive at their destination.