Gulf Air appoints Martin Gauss as new CEO

The Chairman of Gulf Air Group, Khalid Taqi, announced the appointment of Martin Gauss as Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, effective November 4, 2025. This follows the confirmation of Dr. Jeffrey Goh's departure from his role as Group CEO.
Mr. Taqi highlighted Martin’s experience in airline leadership, particularly in transformation initiatives, fleet modernization, and sustainable growth. He expressed confidence in Martin’s ability to lead Gulf Air in enhancing its competitiveness, strengthening corporate culture, and improving operational performance.
Mr. Taqi also acknowledged Dr. Goh for his leadership in guiding Gulf Air through the post-COVID-19 recovery, improving efficiency, and maintaining high service quality.
In his statement, Martin Gauss said: “I am honored to join Gulf Air as CEO. The airline has a rich legacy, and I look forward to working with the team to continue its transformation and enhance its regional and global competitiveness.”
Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Goh said: “It has been a great honor to lead Gulf Air Group. I am grateful for the support from the Board, employees, and partners during my time as CEO. Gulf Air Group is well-positioned for future growth and success.”
Before joining Gulf Air, Martin served as CEO of airBaltic, where he led the airline through a successful restructuring and fleet modernization, transforming it into a profitable and globally recognized carrier. He has also held senior leadership roles at Deutsche BA and Cirrus Airlines.
