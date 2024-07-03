Dubai: Gulf Air, Bahrain's national carrier, launches direct flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany, starting July 1.
This new route expands Gulf Air's European network, connecting Bahrain to major global destinations.
The inaugural flight to Munich Airport received a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at Munich International Airport (MUC), accompanied by celebratory events at both Bahrain International Airport (BIA) and Munich International Airport (MUC).
Operated with the advanced Airbus 321neo aircraft, the new route will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
This new addition to Gulf Air’s network in Germany, alongside its existing daily flights to Frankfurt, demonstrates the airline's strategic growth in Europe. It reflects Gulf Air's dedication to providing travelers with exceptional journeys and an expanding range of destinations.