The Jeddah project signifies Dar Global's debut in the city, expanding beyond its role as the global arm of Saudi Arabia’s largest developer, Dar Al Arkan. According to Dar Global, the Trump development aims to cater to the luxury Saudi market and appeal to international investors.

Since its listing on the LSE in February last year, Dar Global has amassed a portfolio pipeline valued at $5.9 billion (Dh21.6 billion), with nearly half of that designated for projects in the GCC, as stated by CEO Ziad El Chaar.