Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) emerged as the top state-owned investor, spending $10.2 billion (Dh37.4 billion) in the first half of 2024.

The PIF, which holds stakes in key Saudi companies such as Saudi Aramco, Saudi Telecom Co, and Saudi National Bank, is leading the country’s giga-project development initiative - a continuation of its significant investment activity after having deployed $31.6 billion (Dh116 billion) in 2023.