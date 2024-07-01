Dubai: The telecommunications regulatory authority in Oman, in partnership with licensed telecommunications providers, announces the start of a phased plan to discontinue third generation (3G) mobile services, beginning in July.
This initiative aims to streamline telecommunications offerings, optimise spectrum resources, and invest in advanced technologies to improve service quality. The transition will be implemented gradually to ensure a seamless shift.
This decision highlights the growing significance of modern telecommunications technologies and the necessity to efficiently utilise available resources in line with global technological advancements, thereby facilitating digital transformation.
This effort reflects the rapid evolution of the global telecommunications industry, encouraging investments in cutting-edge technologies. As less efficient networks are phased out, subscribers can anticipate improved service quality and a superior user experience through advanced and innovative networks.