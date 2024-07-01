Dubai: Mile Solutions, provider of advanced logistics software, and Premium Shipping have partnered to transform the logistics industry in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration supports Premium Shipping's expansion strategy to provide comprehensive logistics services across all major cities in the country, according to a press release,

Mile Solution's flagship product will automate storage, fulfillment, and delivery operations across multiple cold chain and regular warehouse facilities. It aims to optimise deliveries across a large fleet of drivers and integrate operations seamlessly across all departments.

Together, the two companies will streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver added value to clients across diverse industries.