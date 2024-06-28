Dubai: Saudi’s low-cost airline flynas secures the world’s fourth best low-cost airline title by Skytrax for the second consecutive year.

Skytrax is a United Kingdom-based consultancy headquartered in London that runs an airline and airport review website, founded in 1989.

Additionally, flynas has maintained its title as the best low-cost carrier in the Middle East for 2024, according to a report.

The CEO of flynas, Bander Al Mohanna, accepted the accolade at the prestigious Skytrax Awards ceremony held in London, as reported by Travel and Tour World (TTW).

The Skytrax Awards, highly esteemed in the aviation industry, rely on comprehensive passenger surveys conducted annually.

Al Mohanna emphasised that this achievement is in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's National Civil Aviation Strategy, aimed at enabling national carriers to enhance connectivity with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers annually, and welcome 100 million tourists by 2030.

Almohanna also highlighted the alignment with the Pilgrims Experience Programme (PEP), which aims to facilitate access to Mecca and Medina.