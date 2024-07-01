Dubai: Masdar and Acwa Power have been selected as finalists to develop Oman's Ibri III solar project, which aims to generate 500 megawatts (MW) of power.

Managed by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, the project is set to cost 401 million (Dh1.4 billion). Out of 12 submissions received from local and international developers, nine were deemed qualified after an evaluation process.