Dubai: Masdar and Acwa Power have been selected as finalists to develop Oman's Ibri III solar project, which aims to generate 500 megawatts (MW) of power.
Managed by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, the project is set to cost 401 million (Dh1.4 billion). Out of 12 submissions received from local and international developers, nine were deemed qualified after an evaluation process.
The shortlisted candidates include Total Energies, International Power (Engie), EDF Renouvelables, Korean Western Power, Sumitomo Corporation, Jinko Power, Sembcorp Utilities, Al Riyadh National Trading, and Korea Midland Power.
This marks Nama Power's fourth solar independent power producer (IPP) project tender, following the operational Ibri II solar IPP since summer 2021 and the ongoing development of Manah I and II solar IPPs.
Nama Power is currently finalising the proposal request, which will soon be issued to the prequalified applicants mentioned above.