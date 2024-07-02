Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, flynas, introduces the country’s inaugural programme designed to train airline cabin crew in sign language, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In collaboration with the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment, this initiative highlights flynas' commitment to sustainable efforts that benefit society.

The programme aims to equip flynas' cabin crew with the skills to effectively communicate with passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing, with a specific emphasis on mastering sign language.

The training covers all aspects of passenger interaction, from welcoming and boarding procedures to in-flight service, including safety protocols and farewell procedures upon landing.