Turkish Airlines expands Spanish network with new Seville flights

Dubai: Turkish Airlines has added Seville to its Southern Europe network, marking its sixth destination in Spain alongside Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Bilbao. The move aims to strengthen the airline’s connectivity across the region while opening new opportunities for tourism and business.
Flights between Istanbul Airport and Seville Airport will begin on September 17, 2025, with daily services designed to offer passengers more travel options and improve regional links.
Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee at Turkish Airlines, said: “We are delighted to offer our passengers a new travel option with the launch of our Seville flights.
"We believe these flights to one of Spain’s oldest settlements will bring new opportunities for both tourism and business, while further growing trade and tourism capacity across the region. Through our home base in Istanbul, we will continue bridging cultures and continents around the world.”
Seville, the heart of Andalusia, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, from ancient history to the Umayyad period, as well as its iconic architecture and Andalusian cuisine. The new route is expected to attract both leisure and business travelers seeking direct connections between Turkey and southern Spain.
To promote the new service, Turkish Airlines is offering launch fares for bookings made by September 30, 2025. Passengers can fly from Istanbul to Seville starting at $180, and from Seville to Istanbul from 148 euros, valid for travel until March 15, 2026. Prices may vary across sales offices and travel agencies.
With Seville joining its Spanish portfolio, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its European footprint, leveraging Istanbul’s strategic location to connect travelers across continents.
