Air Europa welcomes Turkish Airlines as shareholder, boosting global connectivity

A powerful alliance boosting global reach, financial strength, and service excellence

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Air Europa has announced the incorporation of Turkish Airlines as a new shareholder, reinforcing the cooperation between both carriers and consolidating Air Europa’s position in the international aviation market. The agreement represents a major step in Air Europa’s growth strategy.

Currently, the Spanish airline operates more than 50 direct destinations in nearly 30 countries, as well as around 130 codeshare routes. With Turkish Airlines’ extensive network of nearly 350 destinations in over 130 countries, the partnership significantly expands global connectivity opportunities.

The collaboration will be anchored by two strategic hubs: Madrid-Barajas, which serves as a vital bridge between Europe and Latin America, and Istanbul Airport, one of the largest in the world, connecting Europe with Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

Beyond route synergies, the entry of Turkish Airlines also strengthens Air Europa’s financial standing, enabling repayment of loans granted by SEPI in 2020 and ensuring the continuation of the airline’s expansion plan.

Fleet development and service quality remain central to both carriers. Air Europa operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as the backbone of its long-haul operations and was the first Spanish airline to fly the Boeing 737 MAX. Turkish Airlines, meanwhile, has placed an order for 350 Airbus A321neo and A350 aircraft, reflecting its ambitious growth strategy.

Both airlines are recognized globally for their service standards, with Air Europa holding a four-star APEX rating and offering a Business Class dining experience crafted by Michelin-starred chef Martín Berasategui. Turkish Airlines was named “Best Airline in Europe 2025” by Skytrax and holds a five-star APEX rating.

This strategic partnership represents a powerful alliance between two industry leaders, opening new avenues for global connectivity, financial reinforcement, and enhanced service excellence for passengers worldwide.

