flydubai begins twice-weekly service to Chisinau, Moldova

Fares: Return tickets start from Dh1,600 in Economy and Dh8,000 in Business from Dubai; from EUR 380 in Economy and EUR 2,000 in Business from Chișinău.

The Dubai-based carrier inaugurated its twice-weekly service on 17 September with an arrival at International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau (RMO), where the aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute.

Sergiu Spoială, General Director of International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau, said the direct flights to Dubai create new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange while strengthening Moldova’s aviation links to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said the new route expands connectivity to Europe and reflects the airline’s focus on underserved markets.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.