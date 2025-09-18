GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

flydubai begins twice-weekly service to Chisinau, Moldova

Dubai-based carrier is the only UAE carrier to provide direct flights to Moldova

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Travellers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova.
Travellers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova.
AP

Dubai: flydubai has begun operating flights to Chisinau, becoming the only UAE airline to offer direct connections to Moldova.

The Dubai-based carrier inaugurated its twice-weekly service on 17 September with an arrival at International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau (RMO), where the aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute.

Route details:

  • Frequency: Twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

  • Departure: Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

  • Codeshare: Emirates will codeshare on the route.

  • Fares: Return tickets start from Dh1,600 in Economy and Dh8,000 in Business from Dubai; from EUR 380 in Economy and EUR 2,000 in Business from Chișinău.

Strategic significance

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said the new route expands connectivity to Europe and reflects the airline’s focus on underserved markets.

Sergiu Spoială, General Director of International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau, said the direct flights to Dubai create new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange while strengthening Moldova’s aviation links to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

European network expansion

Chisinau is flydubai’s latest European destination, with flights to Iași, Romania starting 19 September, and services to Vilnius, Lithuania and Riga, Latvia scheduled for December.

The airline now serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries with a fleet of 94 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

flydubai expands Kenya route with new Nairobi flights

flydubai expands Kenya route with new Nairobi flights

1m read
Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

2m read
UAE travellers pick cards for lounges, not just miles

UAE travellers pick cards for lounges, not just miles

1m read
flydubai opens applications for Emirati technicians

flydubai opens applications for Emirati technicians

1m read