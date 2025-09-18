flydubai begins twice-weekly service to Chisinau, Moldova

Dubai-based carrier is the only UAE carrier to provide direct flights to Moldova
Dubai: flydubai has begun operating flights to Chisinau, becoming the only UAE airline to offer direct connections to Moldova.
The Dubai-based carrier inaugurated its twice-weekly service on 17 September with an arrival at International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau (RMO), where the aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute.
Frequency: Twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Departure: Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).
Codeshare: Emirates will codeshare on the route.
Fares: Return tickets start from Dh1,600 in Economy and Dh8,000 in Business from Dubai; from EUR 380 in Economy and EUR 2,000 in Business from Chișinău.
Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said the new route expands connectivity to Europe and reflects the airline’s focus on underserved markets.
Sergiu Spoială, General Director of International Airport “Eugen Doga” Chisinau, said the direct flights to Dubai create new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange while strengthening Moldova’s aviation links to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Chisinau is flydubai’s latest European destination, with flights to Iași, Romania starting 19 September, and services to Vilnius, Lithuania and Riga, Latvia scheduled for December.
The airline now serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries with a fleet of 94 Boeing 737 aircraft.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox