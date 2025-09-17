GOLD/FOREX
flydubai expands Kenya routes with new Nairobi flights, more Mombasa services

With Nairobi added, flydubai now serves 12 destinations in Africa

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai will launch new flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) starting October 15, 2025. The service will operate four times weekly—Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB).

In addition, flydubai will increase its Mombasa operations to daily flights from 1 October 2025, raising its total weekly flights to Kenya to 11.

“Kenya is an important market for flydubai,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO. “The addition of Nairobi and increased Mombasa flights strengthens connectivity between Kenya and Dubai, supporting trade, travel, and tourism.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior VP of Commercial Operations for UAE, GCC, Africa, and South Asia, added that the expansion provides more convenient options for passengers travelling for business, leisure, or family visits. He thanked Kenyan authorities and partners for their support.

With Nairobi added, flydubai now serves 12 destinations in Africa, including Alexandria, Addis Ababa, Al Alamein, Asmara, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Mombasa, and Zanzibar.

Nairobi, East Africa’s economic and cultural hub, offers a mix of business districts, vibrant markets, and proximity to wildlife, including Nairobi National Park just minutes from the city centre.

Business Class passengers can enjoy lie-flat seats, international menus, and extensive entertainment, while Economy Class offers reclined seating with adjustable headrests.

Flight details:

  • Nairobi flights: Four times weekly from 15 October 2025 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) from DXB Terminal 3.

  • Fares: Return Business Class from DXB to NBO starts at Dh4,500; Economy Lite from Dh1,700. From NBO to DXB, Business Class starts at Dh2,000; Economy Lite at Dh500.

