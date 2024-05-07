Dubai: Emirates and Flynas have signed an expanded two-way interline partnership on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), with plans to open up connections and more travel choices for flynas customers via Dubai.

Emirates' current interline with flynas provides its customers with connectivity via its four gateways—Riyadh, Jeddah, Medinah, and Dammam—to over 15 domestic points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also includes the convenience of single-ticket itineraries with onward booking and baggage transfers.

With the expansion of the interline to a bilateral arrangement, flynas customers can connect across any of Emirates' gateways in the Kingdom to a select roster of onward destinations on the airline's network in the Far East, West Asia, the Indian Ocean, and Europe via Dubai.

Bander Almohanna, CEO & Managing Director of flynas, said, "With the expansion of the interline to a bilateral arrangement, flynas travellers can connect to a select roster of Emirates' onward destinations on the airline's network in the Far East, West Asia & Indian Ocean and Europe, via Dubai. We are quite pleased to offer more choices to our customers through Emirates' wide network."