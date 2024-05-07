Dubai: Emirates has reaffirmed its strategic cooperation with Tourism Seychelles and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and has forged a new partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Emirates has pledged its renewed commitment to Tourism Seychelles, supporting the island's efforts to promote tourism and trade in the country.

Commenting on promoting Seychelles to its customer base, Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ SVP Commercial - West Asia & Indian Ocean, said: "'Seychelles is a key leisure' destination in our network that we have proudly been operating in since 2005. Our partnership to promote tourism to the nation goes back to 2013, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting its tourism industry."

Under the agreement, Emirates has committed to supporting travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets in their efforts to promote Seychelles as a leisure destination. This includes developing special holiday packages and providing other incentives, marketing support, and organising familiarisation trips designed to highlight Seychelles' appeal to global customers.

Ahmed Khoory (seated, right) and Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, in the presence of Harin Fernando, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Sri Lanka and Nabil Sultan.

Now in its 38th year of operating in Sri Lanka, Emirates will continue its efforts to support the island nation's tourism agenda, including the development of special packages designed to appeal to a broader set of audiences and familiarisation trips from key feeder markets.

As part of its broader efforts to support the Indian Ocean nation, Emirates will also engage closely with travel agents and tour operators in key strategic markets to help showcase the destination's offerings to destination's its global network.

Ahmed Khoory said: "Sri Lanka is one of the very" first destinations Emirates launched operations to, so our 38-year relationship with the country is one we take special pride in. We remain committed to deepening our relationship, playing a pivotal role in promoting Sri Lanka as a key leisure destination in our network, and contributing to the tourism and trade sectors through our passenger and cargo services."

Emirates launched its services to Sri Lanka in 1986 and currently operates two direct daily flights to Colombo utilising the Boeing 777-300ER and an additional daily service via Male. It is the only international carrier to serve the country with first-class services.

Orhan Abbas (seated, right) and Becky IP, Deputy Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Emirates and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will collaborate to boost inbound tourism into Hong Kong from key target markets in the Middle East and Europe.

The agreement reaffirms Emirates' commitment to supporting Hong Kong's rebounding travel and tourism industry and sets out key joint initiatives shared by both organisations to drive trade and tourism into the city.

Orhan Abbas commented: "We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with the HKTB to spur local travel and tourism growth. The city has always been popular among global customers and attracts visitors year-round thanks to its unique cosmopolitan attractions. Through our extensive global network, we will work closely with the HKTB to introduce travellers from key Middle East and GCC markets to the vibrant culture, Michelin-starred culinary scene and dynamic attractions Hong Kong offers."