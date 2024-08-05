Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Midea Counter Top Dishwasher

Pros

Compact size

Portable

Quiet operation

Cons

Some detergents might not work as effectively

Short on space but big on dishes? The Midea Countertop Dishwasher could be your kitchen's new best friend. This compact powerhouse packs a punch, effortlessly tackling your dirty dishes without occupying precious counter space. Its portable design means you can easily move it around to suit your needs. With a capacity of eight place settings, it's ideal for small households or couples. Moreover, its multiple wash cycles ensure your dishes come out sparkling clean, no matter how stubborn the grime. A self-cleaning filter saves you time and effort, while a child lock provides added safety. Reviewers love that it offers great value for money, a simple operation, and effective cleaning. It's the perfect solution for anyone seeking a hassle-free and efficient dishwashing experience in a limited space.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh71.63 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh57, and two-year warranty for Dh81.

Best Electronics Deal: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Pros

Sleek, sturdy build Fast charging

Powers up to three devices simultaneously

MagSafe alignment

Cons

Stand is not adjustable

With dedicated space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, Belkin’s 3-in-1 charging stand is the best daily charging station you can get for your Apple devices. It uses MagSafe alignment to charge your smartwatch and iPhone (it also works with MagSafe phone cases), and a Qi pad for your earbuds. The phone charges at up to 15W speed, and you can attach it magnetically in either vertical or horizontal orientation – ideal for streaming videos or making video calls while charging. Amal Ahmad, a marketing executive based in Abu Dhabi, said: “It’s the perfect place to put away all my devices when I’m home at the end of the day. I just wish the stand’s height and angles were adjustable, but other than that, I have no complaints.”

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty.

Best Beauty Deal: Lancome La Vie Est Belle

Lancome's La Vie Est Belle (Life is Beautiful) is a popular fragrance known for its blend of sweet and sophisticated notes. It's a versatile choice that can be worn in the day or night, depending on how much of it you apply. The initial impression is fruity and sweet with a burst of black currant and pear. The 'heart' of the perfume comprises iris, jasmine, and orange blossom, which adds a touch of elegance. The fragrance dries down to a warm and long-lasting base of praline, vanilla, patchouli, and tonka bean. Mitali Sharan, a Dubai-based perfume conoisseur and sales professional, explains, "It is a good choice for women, who enjoy sweet fragrances with a touch of complexity. It's a mature scent that can be worn by women of all ages but might be especially appealing to those who like classic and timeless perfumes. It also boasts long-lasting wear, so you won't need to reapply throughout the day."