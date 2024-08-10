The new school term is right around the corner, but before your children stream into their new classes, they’ll need a whole slew of back-to-school items to help set them up for success. Whether you’re looking to pick up a new tablet or stationery supplies , you’ll find what you need at Amazon’s Back to School Sale , which is on right now.

We saved you some time by picking the best deals from the sale, right here. We’ve covered electronics, dorm essentials, school must-haves and more. Purchase with an Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery so your little one (or college freshman) is ready for the big day!

1. Best Headphones Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

Music stops when wearer speaks or takes off the headphones

Noise cancellation adapts to environmental factors

Compatible with voice assistant

Choose from three colours

Cons

ANC is not manually adjustable

A good pair of headphones will drown out background chatter when you’re focused on studying, or will give you a luxurious audio experience when you’re winding down and listening to your favourite tunes. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 is a bestseller on Amazon, with reviewers attesting to its superior sound quality and comfortable fit. The headphones have a long battery life of 30 hours, and integrate useful technology, like eight mics that work together with Sony's Auto NC Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels, based on atmospheric pressure and wearing conditions. If you have your headphones on, and want to ask a classmate something, the Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. The headphones work with voice assistants, and charge via the versatile USB Type-C cable. Do note that you cannot manually adjust the ANC (active noise cancellation) feature, though it’s possible to simply turn on the ambient mode as a solution. See other noise cancelling headphones.

2. Best Tablet Deal: Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) Android Tablet B0BCHCJPW1

Pros

Sleek, slim design

Bright, clear visuals

Expandable storage

Good battery life

Cons

Slows down with use

Speaker volume could be better

An affordable tablet that’s ideal for school or university, Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, and a sleek, modern look (the back has an elegant dual-tone finish). Although this unit has a lowly 64GB of storage space, it is expandable by up to 128GB. Its Unisoc T610 octa-core processor keeps up with all your apps and multi-tasking, and its battery life lasts for up to nine hours without the need for a recharge. Reviewers say the Wide Ultra Extended Graphics Array resolution (WUXGA) allows for high-quality video streaming - it’s also something you’ll appreciate if you like to game or use the tablet for creative design work. Overall, it’s a great tablet to own for daily use. However, some reviewers say it slows down over time, and others comment that the speaker volume is not powerful enough.

3. Best Laptop Deal: HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Pros

Edge-to-edge display, with touchscreen capabilities

Converts into a tablet

5MP webcam with shutter

10 hours of battery life; charges halfway in 30 minutes

Cons

No fingerprint login

A great choice for university students, the HP Envy x360 is a hybrid laptop that’s efficient, compact and perfect for on-the-go projects and study sessions. Its aluminium chassis is durable, even if you’re a little rough with it, and the two-in-one component of this device allows you to flip the screen by 360 degrees to transform it into a tablet whenever needed. You can even add an HP Pen if you’d like to take notes on this gadget. In terms of performance, the Envy x360 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and features a high bandwidth of 8GB that will seamlessly see you through demanding applications. With plenty of ports, like two USB 3.1 Type-A ports for rapid file transfers, a HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, this laptop is optimised for productivity. Check out other great laptop options for university.

4. Best E Ink Deal: reMarkable 2

Pros

Premium design

Excellent writing and sketching experience

Handwriting to text conversion

Syncs to cloud storage

Compatible with Alexa voice assistant

Cons

No front lighting on the screen

Designed for creators and note-takers, reMarkable 2 is an e-paper tablet like no other. It’s a thin, sleek, 10.3-inch tablet with a minimalist aesthetic that appeals to creative people. The function of this tablet is clear: it makes writing or sketching on a digital device extremely enjoyable. The E Ink Carta display has been optimised for stylus input, and its 226ppi resolution is quite sharp and easy on the eyes. Some reviewers, however, wish its front panel had LED lighting - you’ll have to use it in well-lit environments only, since it won’t be visible in the dark. The second iteration of reMarkable has placed it squarely as a frontrunner in digital sketch pads, thanks to new features like handwriting-to-text conversion software, and support for Type Folio with keyboard shortcuts. You can organise your documents into folders, and sync it with cloud storage. There are also over 35 page templates to choose from, making note-taking and journaling easy. Its stylus, called Marker, secures to the right edge and is finely textured, with a comfortable grip. Overall, it's an excellent tool for any university student, as it keeps your notes and art well organised.

5. Best Appliance Deal: Kenwood Sandwich Maker

Pros

Easy to use and clean

Compact, space-saving design

Includes grill and sandwich plates

Cons

Not multi-functional

Whether at university or at school, a delicious sandwich can be the perfect lunch for students. Kenwood’s appliance features an interchangeable sandwich and grill maker for a variety of quick meals and snacks. It has an easy push-down lock system that makes it a safe operation, and removable non-stick plates that are easy to clean. The compact shape of this sandwich maker means it’s ideal for both kitchens and dorm rooms, since it can be stored away easily after use. Reviewers find it to be great value for money, although some wish more plates were included to expand its functionality to waffles, pancakes and more. Check out other sandwich makers.

6. Best Backpack Deal: JanSport Superbreak Unisex Backpack

With over 2,000 4.7-star reviews, JanSport’s variety of backpacks for teens is a bestseller on Amazon for good reason. First, there’s plenty of choice, with over 30 various colours and prints to select from. Next, it’s built with storage in mind: there is a roomy pocket, with two side sleeves on its exterior that can easily fit water bottles. The interiors are spacious, and the entire bag is designed with water-repellent fabric. Its shoulder straps are both cushioned and have adjustable straps for comfort and support. It's a durable, practical and stylish backpack that's a must-have, especially now that it's on sale! Check out other backpacks for school and university students.

7. Best Lunch Bag Deal: Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag

Bentgo’s popular lunch bag is perfect for packing meals and snacks. Made with premium materials, this high-quality lunch bag is thick, with non-toxic double insulation that keeps meals fresh for longer. The water-resistant exterior protects your child’s meals from spills, and hardy YKK zippers ensure the bag can handle any rough-handling. There are also multiple customizable straps, handles and hooks, with which you can attach the bag to your child’s backpack, for hands-free transport.

8. Best Organiser Deal: Hikky 5-Tier Desk Organiser with File Holder

This multi-functional organiser keeps any student’s desktop free of clutter and distractions. The five-layer file storage rack features a three-compartment drawer, two vertical folder racks and one multi-functional pen holder. It’s made with sturdy metal mesh and reinforced with a solid steel frame, so it doesn’t deform or shake, and lasts for a long time. Reviewers say it’s a practical and space-saving solution for students.

9. Best Stationery Deal: Pilot G-Tec-C Gel Rolling Ball Pens

It’s likely students are going to run through their pens as the year wears on. Pick up a set of 10 liquid gel pens in assorted colours so that they are prepared and organised. The fast-drying ink in Pilot G-Tec-C pens is great for notes since it leaves behind no smears or smudges. This set features rolling ball pens that write smoothly and dry quickly, and have an ultra-fine point for precise writing.