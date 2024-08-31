The feeling you get when you finally move a product from your Amazon Wishlist to your cart, is worth savouring. The time to do so, is right now.

1. Best Vacuum Cleaner Deal: roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction power

Washes and dries its mop

Useful app

Good navigation system

Two kinds of battery recharging capabilities

Cons

Small obstacle detection isn’t always accurate

When shopping for a robot vacuum, bring home one that cleans practically everything. The roborock S7 Max Ultra is a wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner that offers a hands-off experience when cleaning your home. This high-end hybrid can do it all – vacuum and mop, self-empty its dust bin, wash its mopping cloth and refill its water tank so it’s always ready to go. With 5,500Pa suction, a LiDAR navigation system, and reactive obstacle avoidance technology that allows it to plan the most efficient cleaning routes, the device can move around your home confidently, even in the dark. Reviewers like that the mop has two charging speeds – if it runs out of battery mid-session, it returns to base and charges 30 per cent faster, so it can resume cleaning. And during off-peak hours, it returns to full charge. However, reviewers caution that you’ll have to make sure your earbuds, and other small knick-knacks are safely out of its way, since it doesn’t reliably detect smaller items. Pick it up while it’s 30 per cent off!

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh216.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Power Bank Deal: Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24,000mAh)

Pros

Large battery capacity

Fast charging capabilities

Simultaneously charge three devices

Efficient and safe device

Cons

Bulky and heavy

A high-capacity power bank that’s available for nearly half its original price, Anker’s 737 Power Bank features a whopping 24,000mAh battery capacity. This means it can juice up an iPhone 13 nearly five times, or a MacBook Air 1.3 times. You can charge three devices at once – it features one USB-A port and two USB-C ports. With 140W fast charging capabilities for its USB-C ports, and 18W max charging for its USB-A ports, it can power up laptops, tablets, smartwatches, phones and more, in minutes. Reviewers like that they can check battery levels and how quickly each port is charging on the handy digital display panel. The charger is equipped with a GaN-powered charging system, PowerIQ 4.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring. On the downside, some reviewers comment that the power bank is quite bulky and heavy, weighing slightly above 600g.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 24-month warranty.

3. Best Charger Deal: UGreen Nexode USB-C Charger

Pros

Compact, portable design

Charge four devices simultaneously

Fast charging capabilities

Wide compatibility

Cons

Heavy build

If you need one charger to power all your gadgets, this is the one to get. UGreen’s Nexode features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to four devices simultaneously. With 100W output, this device supports Power Delivery (PD) 3.0, Quick Charge (QC) 4.0 and other fast charging protocols. Equipped with a GaN Infinity chip, it’s also able to protect your devices from short circuits, overheating and over-voltage. Reviewers love how small and powerful this charger is; despite its size, it’s able to power up all sorts of devices, from smartphones to laptops. In fact, it can recharge a MacBook Pro to 55 per cent in just 30 minutes! However, it does have a relatively heavy build, at 290g.

4. Best Fitness Deal: KingSmith WalkingPad P1

Pros

Foldable unit – saves storage space

Hands-free speed control

As slow as 0.5km per hour for beginners

Allows light jogging

Comes with a digital remote control

Cons

Absence of handles for rolling in and out of storage

You don’t have to give up on your fitness goals just because you spend long hours at your desk. KingSmith’s P1 WalkingPad is a slim, foldable treadmill that looks clean, without any tangled cables or busy handles. You can slip it under your desk and walk as you work! Just use the wireless remote control to accelerate, decelerate, and analyse the time, mileage and calorie information (it features a display panel, too). You can also adjust speeds with your foot position. With a speed range of 0.5km/h to 6km/h, the walking pad even allows you to jog when you feel up to it. The best part, however, is its easy portability. The treadmill folds in half and can be rolled under the desk or out of the way easily, thanks to its integrated wheels. Reviewers do wish it had a handle for easy retrieval, but otherwise, they like its sleek form, and easy controls.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh99 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Camera Deal: GoPro Hero12

Pros

Waterproof in 10 metres of depth

Hydrophobic lens cover for clear shots underwater

Shoots in up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps

Excellent video stabilisation

Cons

Doesn't come with a carrying case

For all the adventurers out there, trust the GoPro Hero12 to accompany you, whether you’re heading to mountain tops, or into deep waters. This action camera is waterproof in up to 10 metres of depth, with a hydrophobic or water-repelling lens cover that keeps your shots crystal clear. Film 5.3K and 4K video in HDR (high dynamic range) via the 27MP sensor, and you don't have to be a pro to do it - the award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation turns the roughest shots into the smoothest footage. Even if you were to continuously record at 5.3K/60fps, which is the highest resolution, its powerhouse of a battery gives you 70 minutes nonstop. Compared to previous iterations, the Hero12 doesn't overheat as much. Reviewers have taken the camera on snorkelling and kayaking trips, as well as water rides at amusement parks.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh91.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh89.

6. Best Home Appliance Deal: Pro Breeze 20L/Day Dehumidifier

Pros

Easy to use

Large water tank

Automatic shut-off feature

Useful display and indicator lights

Cons

Can be noisy

With summer, comes humidity. High humidity, combined with climbing temperatures, makes you feel hotter than it really is. One way to get the temperature under control in your home, is to invest in a dehumidifier. Pro Breeze’s energy-efficient machine uses the latest compressor technology to combat damp, and is ideal for medium to large rooms. It extracts up to 20 litres of water per day, thanks to its 5.5-litre water tank, which automatically shuts off when full. One-touch controls and a LED digital display help you set fan speed and desired humidity levels at between 30 to 80 per cent. The Pro Breeze dehumidifier also features a smart automatic humidity sensor with indicator lights that you can use to track humidity levels. Extra features, like child lock, sleep display and auto-defrost, help make it a useful, efficient machine that’s a must for hot months. On the downside, some reviewers say it can be noisy when operational.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh40 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

7. Best Weighing Scale Deal: eufy Weight Scale P3

Pros

Large, steady surface

Neat digital display

Tracks 16 different metrics

Intuitive smartphone app

Cons

Connectivity is unreliable, say reviewers

If body weight isn’t the most important metric for you in your fitness journey, consider eufy’s Weight Scale P3 – it gives you so much more data! This smart scale uses high-pressure sensors and sensitive coating to get precise information, when you stand on it. Then, it tracks up to 16 health stats for you, which you can access on your smartphone – from body fat percentage to water level to muscle mass to heart rate. The scale goes further, with artificial intelligence, and acts as a smart coach – it can make recommendations based on your weight and workout challenges, and keep you on track to meet your fitness goals. Some reviewers mention that the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent. But they love that they can switch to pregnancy mode, if they’re expecting, and also switch to baby and pet modes to track both their kids and furry family members. Overall, it’s the perfect new-age weighing scale to own, and it’s now discounted by 33 per cent!

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

8. Best Headphones Deal: Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Pros

Hybrid noise cancellation

Three noise cancellation modes

Up to 60 hours of battery life

Transparency mode is easily activated with the ear cup

Comfortable cushion pads

Cons

Pre-set equaliser falls short of sound quality

The Soundcore Life Q30 headphones by Anker have always been well-regarded for their above-average performance and value for money. At this price point, they feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and guarantee hi-res audio filtering through 40mm drivers. Dual mics on each cup filter out up to 95 per cent of low-frequency sounds, and, depending on where you are, the pair optimises ANC for travel, outdoor and indoor use. Need to place a coffee order? Just press the right ear cup to activate the Transparency mode. You can expect to wear them for long listening sessions, thanks to the ultra-soft protein leather ear cups that have memory foam padding. The battery life is just as exceptional, lasting for up to 60 hours without the noise cancelling feature and 40 hours with it. However, reviews do say the equaliser on the app needs a bit of tweaking to maximise the soundscape's potential.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

9. Best Indoor Camera Deal: eufy Security Indoor Cam S350

Pros

High-quality dual camera system

Great pan, tilt and zoom functions

Accurate object detection and tracking

Night vision

Customisable alerts and routines

Cons

App could be better

Have you been on the lookout for an indoor camera to keep an eye on your kids or pets? Eufy’s dual-camera system offers 4K ultra high definition resolution (UHD), offering crisp, clear video quality. Connect it to your smartphone and enjoy 8x hybrid zoom, thanks to the 4K wide-angle and 2K telephoto cameras. Place the camera strategically, so that you can experience a 360-degree view, with pan, tilt and zoom functions – there’s no blind spot. Two high-powered infrared LED lights offer excellent night vision; the eufy S350 is able to identify faces up to 32 feet away, even in low light. Features such as privacy mode, two-way audio, point of interest patrols, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and smart AI detection, all combine to make this a fantastic indoor security camera.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

10. Best Grooming Deal: TYMO Hair Straightener Brush

Pros

Easy to use

Even heat distribution

Wide heating area

Auto shut-off

Cons

Turning the comb is a bit difficult, say reviewers

A handy grooming tool will save you trips to the salon ahead of any special occasion. TikTok trending TYMO’s enhanced hair straightener comb uses ionic coating on the heating surface, and a 3D teeth design to help straighten your hair right to its roots. Quickly heating up to 180°C within 20 seconds, the hair straightener has a large heating area, so it gives you salon-like results within minutes. The device also has a built-in timer, so it turns itself off after 30 minutes as a safety precaution. However, some reviewers found it difficult to turn the comb, because its surface area is so wide.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

11. Best Baby Essentials Deal: Bellababy Wearable Breast Pumps

Pros

Hands-free device

Portable, with no wires or bottles needed

Six levels of suction

Quiet

Cons

Tedious to clean

Having trouble breastfeeding? Bellababy’s breast pumps to the rescue! This wearable device is small and lightweight, and can be worn right in your bra, so it’s a completely hands-free operation. There are no external tubes, cords or dangling bottles to deal with, and you don’t have to be stuck to a plug point, by the wall, when you’re pumping. The milk container collects up to six ounces at a time. Reviewers say the breast pumps are quiet enough to use when you’re at work; in fact, they can be used anywhere since they are quite inconspicuous. Designed with four modes and six levels of suction strength, you can choose the one you’re most comfortable with. The only qualm some reviewers had, is that there are several parts to clean.

12. Best Luggage Deal: Showkoo Luggage Set

Pros

Lightweight

360-degree spinner wheels

Easy to manoeuvre

Built-in TSA lock

Available in 20 colours

Cons

Some quality issues over time

If you’re looking to upgrade your luggage, now’s the best time to pick up a Showkoo expandable set – it’s nearly 30 per cent off! This set of three, available in a whopping 20 colours, is made from extra-thick polycarbonate and ABS material. The hardshell suitcases are durable, light and impact-resistant, and have a textured finish to protect them against scratches. Silent, with smooth, multi-directional spinner wheels, the trolley bags can be rotated by 360 degrees, with the flick of a wrist. Three-step telescoping handles make it easy to manoeuvre the bags in tight spaces, and side-mounted TSA locks keep your possessions safe. Some reviewers, however, comment that with months of use, the bags start to look bent out of shape, and develop scuff marks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year worldwide warranty.