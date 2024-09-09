Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday met Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and the President of Guinea-Bissau explored various areas of cooperation, particularly in the developmental, economic, commercial, and investment sectors, aligned with the development priorities of both countries and the aspirations of their peoples for continued growth and prosperity.