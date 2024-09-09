Dubai: The Mecca Mayoralty is set to create a unique landmark with the construction of its first stone park, spanning approximately 1,000 square meters.

This initiative is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces and integrate sustainable practices within the holy city.

The park will be constructed using recycled materials, including leftover stones from various local projects.

The goal is to create a space that not only improves the city’s landscape but also showcases Mecca’s commitment to sustainability and heritage.

The design will feature new amenities such as seating areas, educational paths around the stone features, and play areas for children.

Constructed from durable, eco-friendly materials, the park is designed to be low-maintenance and adaptable to local climate conditions.