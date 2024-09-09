London: Catherine, Princess of Wales announced Monday that she had completed her course of chemotherapy following a shock cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate, as she is often called, said on Instagram.
