Dubai: A total of 22,373 individuals have been arrested in Saudi Arabia during a week of intensive inspection raids, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The enforcement actions, carried out from September 5 to September 11, were part of a comprehensive security campaign involving various government agencies.

Among those arrested, 14,216 were cited for violations of the Residency Law, 4,943 for breaches of the Border Security Law, and 3,214 for infractions related to the Labor Law.

Additionally, 1,507 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, with a notable majority being Yemeni (46 per cent) and Ethiopian (53 per cent) nationals.

The raids also resulted in the arrest of seven individuals involved in the illegal transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators. Currently, 15,536 expatriates — 14,203 men and 1,333 women — are undergoing legal processes. Of these, 6,395 have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions for travel documents, 2,030 are completing travel reservations, and 13,475 have been deported.