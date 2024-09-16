London: Former BBC anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most trusted and recognisable faces on British television, on Monday avoided jail over indecent photographs of children, capping a stunning fall from grace.

The 63-year-old presenter was instead handed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, meaning he will not serve any time in prison if he does not reoffend.

Edwards guided Britons through some of their country’s most seismic events over the past two decades, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

His calm delivery - mixed with the public broadcaster’s reputation for journalistic impartiality - made him a reassuring presence for millions.

But his reputation and career now lie in tatters after he pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

Sentencing Edwards, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said that if jailed he would have been at risk of “considerable harm” from others, and of suicide, adding that he had also shown remorse.

Edwards stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London with his hands clasped as if in prayer.

The former anchor had admitted receiving 41 indecent images of children over WhatsApp sent by a 25-year-old convicted paedophile, including seven of the most serious type.

Most children were aged 13 to 15 and one was between seven and nine.

But the magistrate said that while the offences were extremely serious there was no need for an immediate custodial sentence.

He ordered that he also attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme for 40 days as well as 25 days of rehabilitation.

Defence lawyer Philip Evans told the court Edwards accepted the “repugnant nature of the images” and was “profoundly sorry” for having “betrayed so many people”.

Edwards had faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, and a minimum of 12 months.

He was first arrested in November last year and charged in June, but the case was only revealed publicly in late July, just days before his court appearance.

The Welsh presenter resigned from the BBC in April on “medical advice” after 40 years with the broadcaster.

The taxpayer-funded BBC, whose brand is built on public trust, has admitted being made aware by police of the arrest and has been criticised for continuing to pay Edwards a salary for six months afterwards.

‘Disrepute’

Edwards was made anchor of the BBC’s flagship 10:00 pm news bulletin in 2003.

As well as the funeral of the late Queen, Edwards narrated the wedding of heir to the throne Prince William to Kate Middleton and helmed UK general election coverage.

But the father-of-five’s professional life began to unravel in July 2023 when he was suspended by the BBC following allegations in a tabloid newspaper that he paid a young man for explicit images.

Edwards did not comment on the allegations, but his wife released a statement saying her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care”.

The police’s criminal investigation into Edwards started after a phone seized by officers as part of an unrelated probe revealed his participation in a WhatsApp conversation.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster was “very shocked” at the details that came to light during Edwards’ prosecution.

The BBC Board has said that Edwards brought the corporation into “disrepute” and that it has asked him to return his salary from the time he was arrested - a sum of #200,000 (237,000 euros).

The BBC has been rocked in recent years by scandals that saw some big names revealed as serial sex offenders, amid reports of a culture of covering up.