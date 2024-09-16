The UEFA Champions League returns tomorrow evening, but it will look very different from what fans have come to expect from Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Did the competition need a change? Probably not. But bigwigs at UEFA have opted to revamp the tournament’s format in a bid to make the competition more exciting from the get-go.

This season’s competition will feature 36 teams, up from 32, competing in a single league phase, replacing the traditional group stage that has been in place since the tournament’s inception.

Previously, teams faced three opponents twice — home and away. Now, they will play against eight different teams, with half of those matches at home and the other half away.

So, what does this mean? In short, more clashes between ‘big’ teams earlier in the competition, while ‘smaller’ sides have more winnable fixtures.

Teams were ranked into four seeding pots when the draw was made last month, with each team set to play two opponents from each pot — one at home and one away.

The draw has set up heavyweight clashes in the league phase, typically reserved for the knockout stages in recent years.

Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups like Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund – a rematch of last season’s final – along with Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, PSG vs Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan in the coming months.

The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the round of 16, while those finishing 9th to 24th will battle it out in a two-legged play-off for a place in the knockout stages. Teams finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from the competition, with no route into the UEFA Europa League.

With only the top eight securing automatic qualification, some of Europe’s elite will undoubtedly feel the pressure of advancing to the round of 16. In a two-legged play-off, anything can happen, and clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester City will be eager to avoid an early exit before the competition truly heats up.

From the round of 16 onwards, the competition will continue to follow its existing format of knockout rounds leading to the final staged at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Who are the favourites?

It's hard to overlook 15-time and defending champions Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are always stacked with winners, and the summer signing of Kylian Mbappé only strengthens their squad. At Real Madrid, the expectation of winning runs from top to bottom - there’s no room for losers in that dressing room.

Real Madrid are the defending champions Image Credit: Reuters

This self-belief and unity have made them a dominant force in European football, making them the team to beat this season. Manchester City will no doubt be in the mix, while the usual suspects of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will hope to get their hands on the trophy once again.

Who could spring a surprise?

Though not exactly an underdog, Arsenal winning the competition would be a surprise, given their lack of Champions League titles in their rich history. Under Mikel Arteta they’ve built a superb squad in recent years, looking more than capable of making a serious run in Europe this season.