Pakistan, known for its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offers numerous attractions. The capital city, Islamabad, known for its well-planned streets and scenic beauty, is surrounded by the Potahar Plateau, the Margalla Hills, and the foothills of the Himalayas. The city is not only the political heart of Pakistan but also a trove of historical and cultural sites, including the King Faisal Mosque, the Lok Versa Museum, and the Taxila Museum, among others.