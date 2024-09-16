Dubai: The Pakistani government has announced a visa exemption for citizens of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, allowing them a 90-day visa-free entry.
The new decision under Pakistan’s “Revised Visa Policy” marks the first time Saudi nationals can enter Pakistan without prior visa formalities.
Under this new policy, GCC citizens are no longer required to secure an electronic travel authorisation or a visa through Pakistan’s e-Visa system.
This initiative is expected to enhance business interactions and increase tourist influx from the Gulf region into Pakistan.
Pakistan, known for its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offers numerous attractions. The capital city, Islamabad, known for its well-planned streets and scenic beauty, is surrounded by the Potahar Plateau, the Margalla Hills, and the foothills of the Himalayas. The city is not only the political heart of Pakistan but also a trove of historical and cultural sites, including the King Faisal Mosque, the Lok Versa Museum, and the Taxila Museum, among others.
Other major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar also offer unique cultural, historical, and recreational attractions, making Pakistan a notable destination in South Asia for tourists and business visitors alike.